As I’ve grown older, my friends often ask me if I exercise. Shamefully, I must admit that my rear end has become seriously addicted to my Lay-Z-Boy. I feel it twitch when I go by it, like it needs a fix right now. However, recent experiences have prompted a change of mind. It’s time to kick that deadly Lay-Z-Boy habit, and get this old body in shape!
A little backstory: On Jan. 18 I did something really stupid. I climbed up on a chair to reach some stuff at the top of a 7-foot book cabinet. I turned my ankle, grabbed on to the cabinet to steady myself, fell backwards, and pulled the whole cabinet down on top of me. I fractured both the tibia and fibula of my left leg, just above the ankle.
As bad as it was, there is a silver lining in that grievous mishap. After surgery and three days at the Lake Region hospital, I was transferred to the Battle Lake Good Samaritan Center for rehabilitation. Thus began 41 days, which included two hours of physical and occupational therapy each day. And more importantly, it established in my brain a firm determination to avoid my Lay-Z-Boy and replace fat-fostering sitting with exercise!
I could go on and on about the kind and efficient staff at Good Samaritan, but since my theme is about the value of exercise, I asked physical therapist Erica Scott and occupational therapist Jill Nelson to contribute their expertise to this essay. Erica attended the physical therapist assistant program at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas, graduating in 2005. She will graduate from M State with message therapy this year.
I was curious about Erica’s motives in choosing physical therapy as a career. She explained, “Exercise has always been a big part of my life. As a young girl, I played sports in high school and really enjoyed working hard to achieve my goals. Both of my siblings tore their ACL playing basketball, and I saw them work to overcome their injury and return to the court. I chose physical therapy to help people regain their life back after surgeries, accidents, or illnesses. Recently, I decided to return to school for massage therapy — to learn a new skill set that would further allow me to help people overcome pain and promote well-being.”
But working with patients is not always easy. I asked Erica to comment on that. She said, “I often find it challenging working with patients who are not motivated to get better. Sometimes people can not see the benefits of exercise — that it can help them improve their balance, improve their ability to maintain function, and reduce limitations they may be facing.”
Erica told me about the most rewarding aspect of working with a patient. “I absolutely love when someone achieves something they have not been able to do. Standing on their own, walking farther, getting to the bathroom without help, standing up from a seated position, or lifting more weight. We celebrate every accomplishment no matter how small one might think it is.” Thanks, Erica, and as one of your patients, I can attest to the joy we shared whenever I showed improvement, no matter how minor.
Working in tandem with Erica is Jill Nelson, who graduated from North Dakota State College of Science in 1999 with an associate’s degree in Occupational Therapy. I asked Jill to further explain occupational therapy. “The goal of occupational therapy is to achieve the highest level of functional performance using meaningful activities or ‘occupation’.”
Jill commented on challenges, “In almost every medical profession, the biggest challenges are usually related to insurance. Some insurance companies determine how long a patient can be in a rehab setting, and many times patients return to home before they reach their prior level of function. In addition to being a therapist in an inpatient setting, I can also serve patients through home health and as outpatients. This provides optimal outcomes by offering continuity of care.”
Jill added, “My job is very rewarding! I love motivating patients and helping them return to enjoy life after a setback. I also enjoy working with the interdisciplinary team, patients and families to help patients successfully transition to the next phase of life, whether it is to an assisted living, long-term care, or to hospice.”
Thanks for your help, Jill and Erica. You have made a big difference in my life.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
