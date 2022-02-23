I recently told a friend back East that I had settled in central Minnesota to live out my remaining days. He replied, “So, what’s going on out there in flyover country?” That label has always bothered me. It’s demeaning, like nothing is worth seeing in that part of the country. Obviously, it comes from people who only travel by plane, primarily from heavily populated areas of the East and West Coasts. Of course, during election campaigns politicians will visit little towns in Iowa, Nebraska or Kansas (always with news cameras rolling) to show they are representing all Americans.
I’m reminded of a conversation I once had with a business man in a New Jersey diner. I had just returned from a road trip out to California and had spent four days camping in Big Bend National Park, along the Rio Grande River in Texas. The guy was rather indifferent. He said, “Yeah, I’ve been to Texas.” When I asked him what part of Texas, he answered, “Well, I spent a couple of hours in the Houston Airport.”
People fly because it saves time. I can understand that. If you have a 10-day vacation and want to go from New York to San Francisco, you will spend half your time on the road. Granted, you save time; but if you fly, think about what you miss. To really see America, and learn about people from different parts of our country, you have to get out on the road.
I am fortunate because I love to hit the road, stop in little towns along the way and visit with people. I was on the road a lot during the 33 years I spent doing touring educational assembly programs in schools. I have actually driven through all 50 of our states, plus a dozen foreign countries. Gratefully, road trips have broadened my understanding of people.
We are a remarkably diverse species. We have different skin colors, different religions, different languages, different professions, jobs and talents. But some narrow-minded people have a problem with that. They think everyone should be just like themselves. And that has led to endless crises in the world. Even deadly wars.
Parents and grandparents: When you do a road trip with your youngsters, try your best to engage them in conversations with people you meet along the way, especially in little towns, perhaps in a restaurant or at a campground. Try to impress upon them that even though they may appear different, they are fellow human beings. Stress the point that we learn from different people with different backgrounds.
You’re probably puzzled about the photo I’ve included. It is part of a farm in northern Minnesota about 100 miles from the Canada border. It’s no longer a working farm. It’s now part of the Jenkins Waterfowl Production Area, owned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and dedicated to preserving land, water and waterfowl for families who want to hike, hunt, fish, or take photographs.
Seeing this land from an airplane would tell you little, but if you drove by this area today, you might wonder who lived on this farm years ago. In the photo, you will notice a pond where a young lad used to swim in the summer and skate in the winter. He’s 85 years old now. He remembers WWII and loves to tell stories about growing up on that remote farm out there in “flyover country.” His name is Ozzie.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.