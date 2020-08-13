In relation to my July 24 column regarding the Kirkbride building, I wrote about how the Kirkbride building should be torn down, with the towers left up, mostly because we as a community have to give up the idea of a multi-billionaire coming to Fergus Falls to save it.
After speaking to a former city council member, however, I have changed my mind.
I still don’t believe that a knight in shining armor will come to rescue the Kirkbride. But he convinced me that, several years ago, a number of parties were interested in renovating portions of the building and converting them into apartments.
The way apartment developers work is that they build one building, rent it out, and when most of the apartments are rented, they build another one. One prime example of this are the series of apartment buildings behind the former Target building. Over the past decade, the number of facilities has grown from zero to a half dozen, with the combined buildings likely outsizing the Kirkbride.
In Fergus Falls, rentals will continue to be in demand. While the coronavirus may have slowed economic activity, over the long term, private developers will be willing to invest funds into new apartment buildings.
The problem, however, is that the cost of constructing a new apartment building is significantly cheaper than remodeling the Kirkbride. But the city has a program called tax increment financing, which essentially allows the use of property taxes to pay for some of the public-related construction costs. There are also historic tax credits available, which again, can fill the gap I’m referring to.
The council member says that several developers, if provided such tools, were willing to convert portions of the Kirkbride into apartments. He said none of the legitimate developers were willing or able to take on the entire project, nor were they willing or able to do it under the timeline set out by the city and state. He said it may have taken a series of developers a decade to convert the entire Kirkbride building. Then again, the Regional Treatment Center closed 15 years ago.
Now, with the Kirkbride building having sat vacant and rotting that long, it may be too late. I hope not. We should at least go back to those developers and see if they’re still interested. We should also lobby the state to see whether we could provide assistance to those developers.
So yes, I have decided that there may have been a way to save the Kirkbride. This is a change from my previous opinion. The thing is, if I were running for office, I would be called a flip-flopper. Politicians are bashed for being flip-floppers, or for having an opinion on an issue that doesn’t match that of the party ideology.
But we as a country aren’t going to solve anything that way. The liberals have good and bad ideas, and the conservatives have good and bad ideas. If we are going to find solutions to problems in this country, some minds are going to have to change.
I’m more than willing to change mine. If you want to make a legitimate case on why the minimum wage should not be increased, why a certain government regulation or series of regulations are too strict, or that the private sector can do a better job to meet health insurance needs than the government, I’m all ears.
I do want to make it clear, however, that I only change my mind if the information I am provided is truthful and the argument is logical. Trump supporters who want to provide me with conspiracy theories aren’t likely to do that.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.