Thinking back to my teaching days, directing high school plays stands out as the most rewarding experience of my long educational career. Some background: I started college at Bemidji State in September of 1957, one week after my discharge from a three-year hitch in the U.S. Navy. Fortunately, we had a crackerjack drama director, Bob Copeland, who had worked with Jose Quintero, the theatrical director and cofounder of Circle in the Square Theater in New York City’s Greenwich Village. It sparked the growth of off-Broadway theater, noncommercial plays with deep meaning, and unconventional productions known as Theater of the Absurd.
Bob Copeland brought his New York training to Bemidji State. He taught us the latest approach to acting, that he had learned from working with Quintero. They called it “the Method.” It was the rage in the mid-1950s and spawned the likes of Marlon Brando and James Dean. Three teachers are associated with having set the standard of its success, Stella Adler, Sanford Meisner, and especially Lee Strasberg, the teacher/director of the famed NYC school, Actors Studio.
A revolutionary approach, method acting is a range of training and rehearsal techniques that seek to encourage sincere and emotionally expressive performances. These techniques are built on Stanislavski’s system, developed by the Russian actor and director Konstantin Stanislavski and captured in his books “An Actor Prepares” and “Building a Character.” I scraped together enough money to buy those two books, and they became my twin bibles.
Basically, method acting begins from within. I’ve had so many people tell me they failed at acting in plays, because they had trouble memorizing their lines. That’s so unfortunate, because true method acting goes deeper than the lines. It essentially goes to the soul of the character the actor is portraying. So, first and foremost, actors must know everything about their character. And if background details do not appear in the script, the actor must invent those characteristics. “Where did my character grow up? What was my character like as a teenager? What did my character fear most?” Stanislavski covers all of those techniques in his book, “Building a Character.”
Why is all this information about the character so important? It has to do with motivation. An actor must always be asking, “Why did my character say that?” More deeply it goes to “What does my character want, and what is my character willing to go through to get it?” Further, an actor must analyze the sincerity of the character. “Does my character really mean what he is saying?” Then, if he doesn’t mean what he is saying, why? Now we come to an even deeper question. “What is my character hiding, and why is he hiding it?”
One of the exercises a director uses in teaching method acting is improvisation. Here the actors leave the script and make up their own lines. It becomes a true test of how well the actors understand the characters they are building. Now the actors have no lines to depend on. The lines must come from the mind of the character in progress.
I used this approach to acting in plays at Bemidji, and when I graduated in June of 1960, I brought what I had learned to Bound Brook High School in New Jersey. I was a rookie teacher, 24 years old, directing Jersey students, 40 miles outside of NYC. Thus began my career in education that spanned 48 years.
I taught Method acting to my students, and they loved it. They came to understand acting as an art that explores the mind. It goes deeper than gesturing, facial expressions, and walking a certain way. My students were delving into the souls of their characters; they were learning about human beings, especially themselves. Much of that introspection came through doing improvisations, exercises which trigger self-examination.
Method acting exposes numerous aspects of human behavior, narcissism, insecurity, and fears. Students can learn so much about life from performing in a play. That is, if it’s a play that goes deeply into the human condition. My first principal wanted me to do musicals, but I refused. I wanted to do heavy stuff, classic drama, from which my students could learn about humanity, the good and the bad. I turned to Eugene O’Neill, Arthur Miller, and especially Shakespeare. My former students (now in their 70s) still remember those joyful experiences. I am sincerely grateful for that. Bless them.
Ozzie Tollefson lives near Phelps Mill and is the author of “Mr. Teacher.”
