I once had a friend by the name of Harold Skaar. He was a man that many of us were proud to know.
Harold was a cagy guy. By avoiding matrimony he was able to spend a lot of time with his business. He ran a hatchery in Dalton and later he added a bait business. No one worked harder. When a friend tried to fix Harold up with a date one night he deftly avoided the trap by saying he had to set eggs.
If anyone wanted to write a book about Harold’s life they would have to be willing to put about 10 years into it. Half of that time would be spent collecting stories about him. His Dalton Hatchery collected most of the loafers in town and they could all tell you a story about him, as well as some good turns he had done for them. Harold always found time for his friends and his hobbies like baseball, cribbage, golf, snooker and bowling.
One of Harold’s favorite winter hobbies was fishing. Being a bait dealer he did not mind using it to his advantage. He joined me once on South Ten Mile in a house belonging to a mutual friend. When a school of big walleyes moved in after dark we started filling our buckets with some real beauties. I remember telling Harold we had to keep quiet about our great luck. We were still pulling them up when a friend of ours dropped by to do some snooping. I had some misgivings when Harold told me to show our visitor some of our fish but I did.
The next afternoon I drove down to Ten Mile and saw about 20 more houses around the one we had used. I figured our visitor of the night before had let the cat out of the bag. Later on I learned the truth - Harold had been cleaning up all day by telling his customers about our great fishing spot and selling buckets full of shiners and muds.
Harold also loved duck hunting. He was from the generation that had seen some of the best duck hunting days Minnesota has ever had. While his eyesight was not the greatest, he was a surprisingly good shot. I heard him ask for only four shells before many of our duck hunts and then saw him bring back his share of birds.
But there was another side to Harold as well, a very important side. A good part of him was a conservationist. He was a charter member of the Stalker Lake Sportsmen’s Club and as I came to know him better and better I realized a big part of his life was built around the outdoors. No matter what month it was he was usually involved with some outdoor activity.
One golden fall afternoon I was with a very good friend of Harold’s on a farm near Ashby. We saw diving ducks piling into a slough and I was told that Harold usually visited that slough every year on a sunny fall afternoon. To hunt? No. Just to watch the ducks and revel in the beauty of nature.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.