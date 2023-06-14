Signing up for the wooden box was done spur of the moment and sooner than later, it was my week to have it. The idea behind it was prayer. It was a reminder to pray for the specific needs written within and on the front of the box were the following words etched upon it. “ … they left everything and followed Him” (Luke 5:28).



