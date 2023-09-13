We all know that things change, it's the way of life. The digital landscape of modern society is continually growing. The way we prefer to learn and collect information is morphing. Our eyes are getting older and need some assistance. Young people are becoming more interested in current events and local news than they typically have been in recent generations.
Have you noticed that things have been looking a little different in the pages of Daily Journal Media's newspaper as of late? Have you noticed that there have been some articles gracing our pages that talk about what, exactly, it is that we do here? Well, you can expect more on both accounts!
With all the shifts in newspaper operations, we felt that we should probably share how "the newspaper" works now; but there was way too much information to fit into a single article, so we have already printed a few, and we have more to come.
The way the newspaper looks is another thing we have been adjusting over the course of the past few editions. We will continue to have changes, as well. Those changes are a little more complex and take a little more time to iron out.
It would take a while for me to dive into all of the specifics, but one of the main specifics boils down to readability. We can use one font style at size 11 and it is easy to read; then the program that we use discontinues that font and we are forced to change it, but the suggested replacement isn't as easy to read, so we go on the hunt for something different. We are currently hunting for the "right different."
You may also notice that the weather moved to the bottom of page A1. We needed to clear up some space on a color page that wasn't A1, so this move just made sense on our end.
The remainder of the changes are more on the back end, and I only mention that to let you know that we are also constantly changing behind the scenes, too.
One of the big changes kicked off a few months ago when our publisher, Ken Harty, was also named publisher of our sister newspaper in New Iberia, La. Ken had to completely change his workflow, which resulted in others having to change since he splits his time between two offices. The allocation of job duties changed a bit, responsibilities changed ...
I am not one who is resistant to change. In fact, I embrace it more often than not and am often one to encourage it in the first place. It isn't also a smooth, seamless transition. It doesn't come without concerns and pushback, but it is inevitable, and fighting against inevitabilities doesn't get us anywhere.
If you haven't guessed, that last paragraph isn't only specific to Daily Journal Media; it is something that is applicable in my personal life as well. I know I'm not alone in that.
I tend to find myself curious by people who fight against the inevitable so hard. I'm not saying to "follow the herd" or "be a sheep" by any means. There are things that we all need to stand up for and fight for or against. I certainly stand up for what I believe in. I'm talking about the people who try to fight against using a new point of sale system even though the one they are currently using will no longer be available. You know the type — the people who refuse to buy a loaf of bread because the packaging changed.
Change is inevitable. How we deal with change is entirely up to us.
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor of Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she resides with her family.
