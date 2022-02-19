When was the last time you visited the local laundromat? If you frequent this business, you already know what I recently learned. I rarely see the inside of a public laundry facility. When I attended college, I brought my laundry home on the weekends. Sometimes I washed it myself, other times, much to my amazement, Mom decided to get it done while I was out and about. What a lovely and unexpected surprise! She enjoyed doing laundry, for me it’s just one more task to tackle. Happily, I never needed to pay to wash clothes. As a young married living in an apartment, the time many of us frequent laundromats, we were invited to do laundry at Grandpa’s house. It gave us a chance to visit with Grandpa. We stayed connected and got laundry done to boot. Our next step was purchasing a house. Since we had no clothes washer, we bought a wringer washer at an auction sale for about $15 and I learned a new skill, but that’s a whole ‘nother story. Before our first child was born, I came home one day to find a brand-new harvest gold washer/dryer set from Sears, installed and ready to go. I used that set for about 20 years. Now I have a very serviceable washer with dryer to match, and I find myself doing a little laundry every day.
So why was I learning things at the laundromat? I happen to be a lover of bedspreads. At one time I had a bedspread for every season. Now I only have two … for each bed. With the holiday season over, it was time to wash bedspreads before they’re stored until next November. The spreads are too bulky for my washer. Actually, the washer doesn’t complain, but I don’t like the results so, long story short, I take them to the laundromat where they have those honking big four-load washers. My education started last Thursday.
Lesson one, bring your own coins, lots of them. The change making machine had a sign that said out of order until January, it was mid-February, but who’s counting. The machine clearly had parts missing, so I ran to a nearby bank and purchased a roll of quarters. Lesson two, dress warm in winter. Common sense would say the dryers running would keep the building warm, but it was very quiet in the laundromat. Only one dryer was running and the large room was cold. I wore my winter coat and gloves. After choosing the desired size washer, I read the directions, added soap, inserted coins, pushed the right setting buttons and the machine started. Then I wandered around the quiet empty space.
Finding two large bulletin boards, I started perusing the various notices. Here is where I found lesson three. If you want people to know what’s happening, post it at the laundromat! Apparently, since people have time on their hands, it’s a great place to post information. I learned about so many interesting things, I had to quit counting.
For example, I learned a number I could call to have my knives, scissors, chainsaw chains and mower blades sharpened:218-739-4002. I also discovered a thrift store in Rothsay at a former church, open from 2-6 Tuesday through Friday and 10-2 on Saturdays.
Under the category of family health, Mahube-OTWA Family health offers free wellness or physical exams, along with pregnancy testing, counseling, STD testing, cervical cancer screenings and much more. Their poster also states that 1 in 2 sexually active young people contract an STD. That sounds to me like a critical service to the community. Follow them on facebook.com/mahubeotwafamilyhealth. They can be called at 877-275-6123. Under the same category, there are free public health nurse services available for prenatal support, child development, baby, toddler and parent health and more at 218-770-3768. Health Resources offers help for surprise pregnancy. They will help a woman explore her options and also have services to help young families. They can be reached at 218-736-6050.
Community services provided by local churches were also posted. There is free tax preparation at the Salvation Army from 9 to 4 Tuesday through Thursday, call 218-671-1416 for an appointment. Abundant Life Assembly of God is offering M.O.M.S. Moms offering moms free fellowship, support and child care, the second Saturday of every month from 9:30 until 11:30. Register on facebook.com/groups/fergusfallsmoms. The Love of God Family Church is hosting a fundraiser for families from 3 apartments who lost everything in the Fergus Falls Westridge Apartment Fire. The event is this Sunday, Feb. 20, from 2-4. Loaded Nachos and dessert will be served for a free will offering. What a great way to reach out to families who have undergone such trauma. This event will take place at 829 N. Tower Road in Fergus Falls.
I could go on and on sharing the information I gleaned from the posters. But you get the picture. If you really want to know what is happening in Fergus Falls, and what services are available to people who truly need help, as well as what some churches are doing to reach out to others, take a gander at the bulletin boards in the laundromat. Where a warm coat, wash a few bulky blankets and get a little free education. You’ll be surprised at what you can learn.