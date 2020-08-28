I have been addicted this summer to a television show called “Alone.” The premise is that 10 contestants are stranded in the wilderness. The winner is the one who can stay out there the longest. While most contestants quit, some are also pulled because they are starving to death, which means you also have to be adept at getting food through hunting, fishing, trapping or foraging.
Many contestants fill their time with projects — shelter design, wood carving, pottery. The idea is, if they are occupied with a project, they prevent their brains from thinking about other things — food, their families, the conveniences of home.
This week, I decided I needed a project. I need to take a break from thinking about all of the bad things happening in the world: the upcoming election which I’m not sure the president will honor, the coronavirus which just keeps on going, the continued issues with police officers using unnecessary force on Black people and the protesting that has followed, to name a few.
The thing is, I can’t really control any of it. I can vote, and I certainly know who I’m voting for. I can wear a mask and practice social distancing. I can do my best to teach students in this strange situation. I can have an opinion on the issues with police.
But really, is there anything else I can do? If, after four years, you are still going to vote for Trump, there’s nothing I can do to convince you otherwise. And a white male providing opinions on the police will not make an impact on policy.
So I decided to do something under my control: build a shed.
My previous shed was destroyed when Fergus Falls received 80-mph winds a couple months ago. Rather than buy the same basic steel shed, I decided to go all out and build a wood shed.
Yes, I am building it myself to save money. But building a shed from the ground up is also something I’ve never done before. Sure, I have put together my share of Ikea-like furniture. I’ve also helped my friends as they remodeled my home or their home. But they were always the experts. I was just there to take orders. “Pound nail here.” “OK, I pound nail there.”
Doing something new is always stressful, especially after spending plenty of dough at the lumber yard. But it’s also educational and exhilarating at the same time.
Like anything else, there’s a learning curve to construction. While from afar it looks like a lot of pounding and sawing, I have been amazed at what I did not know. It also has brought home the fact that there’s a template for learning new things, as follows:
• Get some expert advice. I have been watching YouTube videos, getting help from my neighbor who is a contractor, even asking the people selling me stuff at our local stores. If you don’t know what you are doing, there’s no point in pretending you do. I just try to put my ego in the trunk, admit I know nothing, and listen and learn. For example, my neighbor asked if my foundation was square. I had no idea. He helped me measure the diagonal distance between corners to ensure they were the same. Ah, that’s how you do it.
• Go deliberately, and plan out your work. When I was piecing together the plywood floor, it didn’t dawn on me that key parts of the plywood had to be above the studs. Otherwise you sink. Had I planned that one out better, I would have saved a lot of heartache. Which leads me to my next point:
• Accept that you are going to make mistakes, and then learn from them. When trying anything new, it inevitably means I’m going to screw something up. It’s also usually something relatively big. There’s just no way around it. I can tell you this, I won’t screw up a floor again. And finally,
• You have to jump in and do it. I was pondering building a shed for the past few years. I kept thinking I was going to screw it up, so I put it off. You just have to make the effort, give something a try, and if you screw up, try it again until you get better.
Anyway, trying something new can be frustrating. But for me, it’s also the only way to live.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
