Saturday was the first day where I began social distancing myself. Because many of the things that I enjoy doing where canceled, rescheduled or weren’t really worth the risk, I found myself at home with 12-plus hours to fill.
I think the best part about it was that I was home with my family (albeit my wife and I were also busy checking the news and following along to updates from the state). This was a great time to reconnect with my children after having some blistering days at the newspaper and my wife as she was preparing for the final push of the school year.
The morning began like it always does with breakfast and some TV time. But soon TV became boring and it was time to move away from electronic devices and find something more constructive to do.
The first thing my daughter and I did was color. If you are an adult and you feel like coloring is beneath you, shame on you. It is fun and trust me, your skills have improved since the last time you did it. I have been coloring with my daughter for some time, so I actually have a few of my own books. I had purchased some new crayons and coloring books for my daughter, so we tackled the black and white outlined pages.
Next, to get a bit of exercise, the entire family made their way to the basement and had a dance party. We put on a few songs on YouTube and began to boogie. It’s fun to see the little ones get tired out doing their best John Travolta impression or Fortnite dance. I kept it more comical as I busted out the ice auger, pizza flipper, the grocery cart and the sprinkler.
We kept the energy up as we used a smaller inflated ball to play catch and soccer (if you don’t have room or you have several breakable objects indoors, I do not recommend doing this). While I didn’t throw very hard or far, it was great to see how the kids had improved on their ability to catch and take a few of the jitters away of having a ball being thrown at them. Soccer was another story as goals were scored by both kids, while I defended the net (there must be helium in the ball the way it floated past me).
After a break, we moved on to a few new video games I had purchased for the occasion. Mario Odyssey was a big hit in the household as my son and I got a great chuckle out of Mario’s voice. My daughter, despite not playing, laughed at our bungles and mix-ups.
Somewhere there we had lunch (not sure because it seemed like the kids were sneaking snacks most of the afternoon). But then we moved on to watching a movie together. Saturday’s selection was “The Lorax,” while Sunday we made the move to “Princess Bride” (anybody want a peanut?). It was a great relaxer before we headed back to more catch and soccer.
The kids and I took a few minutes to do some reading as well (my wife took some time to herself). My daughter is just getting used to reading books all the way through, while my son needs to stop spoiling words my daughter needs to sound out. (Hey! Let her sound it out.)
Video games, dinner and showers closed out the evening. It was a great success and it seemed like we all had a fun time.
Sunday was much of the same, while the kids did get outside a bit to ride bike and get fresh air. It still wasn’t the warmest, but with most of the snow and ice melted in our neighborhood it was great to see the two pedal on the street.
Looking ahead with the kids being out of school, I will have to come up with more projects that we can do that won’t become stale. We have construction paper and other items to get creative, I just hope glue doesn’t end up in my hair like last time.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
