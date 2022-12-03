Ho, ho, holy cow … we produce a lot of waste at Christmastime! Have you ever thought about it? Sure, you might only fill an extra bin or two, but times that by 332 million of us who live in this country … and that’s a lot of waste! Plus, somebody has to make all of those gifts, which takes an environmental toll. For instance, a new pair of jeans takes 1800 gallons of water to make. Apple estimates that an iPhone 14 will create 61 kg of carbon emissions throughout its lifetime and 79% of that occurs during production. Also, many of our products are shipped from overseas, which significantly adds to emissions.
So how much do we actually waste during the holidays? According to Earth911, about 2.3 million pounds of wrapping paper ends up in landfills each holiday season. Most of this paper is not recyclable (although, if you crunch it into a ball and it stays that way, it is recyclable). In 2020, a tech company, Optoro, which manages retailer’s return items estimated that returns from online shopping in 2020 created five billion tons of landfill waste and produced as much CO2 as from three million cars driving for one year. The process of sending back unwanted items and potentially selling them results in 10 billion unnecessary transportation trips per year. It is also estimated that holiday lights consume enough electricity to power 400,000 homes for a year. This is startling news, and certainly puts a damper on all of our holiday traditions! But does it??
Instead of living out the gospel of Santa Claus, what could living out the gospel of Christ look like for us this season, considering not only justice for the poor, but also justice for creation itself? Here are a few ideas: If you send Christmas cards, look for the FSC logo, which indicates sustainable sourcing, or send an ecard. Make gifts together that are eco friendly, bake cookies and bring them to a nursing home or group home, go caroling together, or volunteer for a project to help families in need. Instead of using wrapping paper, put gifts into a reusable bag that people can keep for their grocery shopping. Shop local and buy American made, sustainable products. Give “experience gifts,” including memberships, gift cards, park passes and tickets. One year, my husband’s mother insisted that we were all going to take a sleigh ride late at night on Christmas Eve. The stars were beautiful, we sang carols and it had to be one of the most memorable Christmas activities of my life! One year, our family gave up gift giving altogether and donated the money we would have spent on Christmas presents to build a well for a village in Central America. That was not only meaningful, but it sure took a load off of this harried mother of three. To “wrap” it up, I will end with a toast: here’s to thinking outside the box this Christmas and blessings to you all!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone