Consider this your warning: this is a difficult topic. It may make you uncomfortable. It may make you sad. You may not react how you think you should; but that's OK.
If ever there was a month to evoke all of my emotions on the most extreme of rollercoasters, May is that month.
We kick off the month with May Day on May 1, which I firmly believe needs a good, solid revival. It's an amazing opportunity for so much fun; but there are so many who don't even know what it is anymore! Clearly, I enjoy May Day a lot; but that sadness of the "dying holiday" creeps in at the end.
Even though it isn't a Mexican holiday, I still enjoy Cinco de Mayo, too. I don't need an excuse to make or eat Mexican-inspired food, but I'm just a lover of holidays and like having an excuse to have a party complete with jalapeños and salsa verde!
After those two days are over, though, things take a downward plunge for a while.
I became a mom on May 15, 2003. My daughter, Hannah, was born at 25 weeks gestation (15 weeks too early) in Fargo, N.D., at what used to be MeritCare's downtown location. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for almost three months and was moved to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) for a short stint before being air transported to Children's Hospitals of Minnesota in St. Paul, where she lived in another PICU until she died.
Hannah was sedated for the majority of her life, which didn't leave an abundance of time for making memories, which is something that it is hard not to feel guilty about.
I have memories, but more often than not, they aren't the happiest of memories. It's easy to remember the times she almost died, but didn't. That isn't happy. It's easy to remember the times that her reality caused stress or panic. That isn't happy either. Sadly, that was the majority of her short life.
My very few happy memories seem so simple and so insignificant, but they are all that I have; and when people ask me to tell them about Hannah, I only have a few instances that I can share with a smile, because that's all there were.
One time, I got to bring Hannah outside. It may seem simple, but it really wasn't. For her to go outside, meant we needed a nurse and a respiratory therapist. An IV pole full of pumps and medications, a ventilator with a portable power source and oxygen tanks and her entire crib to transport the necessary equipment. This was the very first time Hannah ever felt outside air. It was summer and I bought us coordinating outfits so the nurse could take some photos of the two of us together. She was alert and looked around with curiosity for our 20 minute adventure in the courtyard outside the hospital doors.
For clarity's sake, when she was transported from one hospital to another, she was sedated and in an isolette, which is somewhat like an incubator. She also made one other trip outside, but was too heavily sedated and was unconscious the entire time, so it only lasted a few minutes.
I can tell you the things that she liked, the things that brought her measures of joy which, in turn, brought me happiness as well — her brightly colored tropical fish balloon that was tied to her crib and refilled a ridiculous number of times at the hospital gift shop, soft pieces of fleece rubbed against her face, her red, white and black puppy mirror, cherry Dum Dum suckers, whipped cream, her super squishy duck and monkey stuffed animals and rocking in the rocking chair reading books that were close enough to her face that she could see the illustrations — her favorites were "The Little Mouse, the Red Ripe Strawberry, and the Big Hungry Bear" by Don and Audrey Wood (which was one of my childhood favorites) and "The Rainbow Fish" by J. Alison James.
She didn't often wear clothes, as they just got in the way of her tubes and cords, but she had a small collection of headbands that she wore most days. When she had visitors, we often tried to dress her up, if she was well enough; and she sure looked cute when she did have her little clothes on. I still have some of her outfits, and some have been turned into tiny pillows.
My other happy memory is somewhat tinged with sadness. There was one single instance in which she appeared to be making progress, and we started talking about the possibility of her coming home. It didn't last long. It was right around her only Easter, it was about two weeks long and it was the only time in her life that she really smiled — the only time I could make her smile.
Hannah died on July 31, 2004, and those are my happy memories in their entirety. Those are what I have left — a few paragraphs.
Mother's Day: Not my favorite. I'm happy for focus on other mothers in my life, and I appreciate my kids extra, but I don't like to think on it much, not in regards to myself.
My son was born in the latter part of May; and that is probably the best time he possibly could've been born. I love celebrating him and his birthday and it gives me something to look forward to during a month that is packed with the emotionally exhaustion that comes with grief and memories both good and bad.
So, this is May in all of its highs and lows. This is May, where I can be found happy or sad or anywhere in between. This is May ... This is May ...
Heather Kantrud is the general manager at Daily Journal Media.