Early on we learn: “This little piggy went to market; this little piggy stayed homec… This piggy cried wee wee all the way home.” When older, we might get a wee piggy bank to put money in. First lessons in high finance.
But today is 2023. We’re grown up. Money is more complicated than we wish. We know what government pork means and that “selling pork pies” is cockney rhyming slang for “telling lies.”
We may even know the dark fable of “Animal Farm,” about Soviet-style communism.
Oppressed animals took over a farm. Yet the pigs who sowed revolution, touted equality, somehow wound up on the top. They twisted words, did no actual farm chores, and became just as corrupt as that farmer the animals overthrew.
English-speakers learn young about the affable selfishness of metaphorical swine and swine-dlers. We know never to blindly buy a pig in a poke (bag). If we demanded to see that piglet first before buying, then the cat could be out of the bag! Demanding proof matters.
So, let’s update that piggy ditty.
“This little piggy sold big pork pies.” Telling lies is generally protected by the First Amendment. But it’s illegal to: lie on government forms, defraud people and self-fund using corporate funds. Therefore, New York congressman-elect George Santos (Republican) is in serious trouble -- and may be seated anyway. Herschel Walker came closer to being a U.S. Senator than should have happened. What is wrong with this picture?
Benjamin Franklin once said: “He was so learned that he could name a horse in nine languages; so ignorant that he bought a cow to ride on.”
Ignorance of local news, politics and government is a rising danger in over a third of our country with too many counties lacking any local newspapers. Fake online “local news” sources sprout up in this void.
Voters need to know the truth about the candidates and know what public officials are doing. Incidentally, I was very pleased with the Daily Journal’s campaign reporting this fall.
To be informed, voters need to actually see that information, accept its truth, then actually use it in their decision-making. And that’s the rub: disbelief, even denial -- complete with outrage and defensiveness. We won’t dump our whole worldview as false in a heartbeat. People who are betrayed often refuse to believe the magnitude of it -- and when they finally do, they may feel a loss of trust in anything, even the truth. It hurts.
It helps to remember the difference between opinion/perspective and fact. Chronic lie tellers, you see, don’t just create misinformation, they also manipulate their victims’ emotions and beliefs.
Rep. Ritchie Torres recently proposed a bill to make candidates disclose specific facts on their application under penalty of jail or a 100,000 dollar fine for perjury. He summed up Santos’s insane lies as why.
So, verse two: “This little piggy was sold in a poke.”
Santos had money funneled to him by Andrew Intrater, a Russian oligarch’s cousin. Santos also illegally gave himself 700,000 in campaign funds from his own corporation which he set up in 2021 with no assets which suddenly is his sole source of income in 2022. Where did that money come from? Is he American, or a “Manchurian Candidate?” We should ask that of all prospective office-holders.
Verse three: “This little piggy banked in China.”
We are reeling from lots of disclosures -- Santos, the January 6th testimony, Trump’s released tax forms. By law, a sitting president must be audited annually. Obama was and Biden is. Trump never was while in office. These tax forms show he’s paid more taxes -- one million dollars -- to twelve different countries than he paid to the USA. He paid Uncle Sam 750 dollars one year, zero another year. He also boar-owed (borrowed) huge sums from foreign banks. As Mark Twain wrote: “Tell me where a man gets his corn-pone and I'll tell you what his 'pinions are.”
Trump promised to give his entire salary to charity. His charitable foundation was dissolved in late 2018 for “a shocking pattern of illegality.” In 2020, he gave zero dollars in charity. To date, he is constantly pushing for donations through myriad lies.
“This little piggy cried wee wee wee all day of being broke.”
The worst is that given cold proof, his own party wouldn’t do anything to get him removed from office. They absolutely knew he sold rotten pork pies and was a National Security threat. They kept him. Some even collab-boar-ated to protect him.
Final verse. “This little piggy became a crooked Party leader.” We need consequences for both dishonest politicians and political parties that won’t expel swine-dlers. They say one rotten apple ruins the barrel -- and lots of rotten apples exist out there!