I try to be careful not to do a double take when I see a dark-skinned person here in Otter Tail County. I could be wrong, but this seems to be the most vanilla part of Minnesota—blond hair, blue eyes, creamy skin, Norwegian pride.
When I first arrived here in 1999, a Celtic/Anglo-Saxon American from several cities and centuries (14 checkered generations), having usually lived amid all kinds of people, it was about location. For my whole adult lifetime, I had longed to live in the country, in a relatively unspoiled landscape, abundant here. I wasn’t looking to get away from African Americans or other people of color; their presence was something I just took for granted. Because I was caught up in a building project—and was getting used to the lakes, the trees in all forms, the myriad birds—I didn’t immediately notice that this must be the lightest-skinned county in Minnesota.
An early racist comment I recall was from a real estate agent (not the one who handled my property), that Otter Tail Lake was “entirely white,” as though I should like that. My reaction was to fantasize inviting Dr. Mary T. Howard (B.A., Howard University, M.A., PhD., University of Minnesota), to invest there. Mary taught psychology classes at St. Cloud State and she also was a clinical psychologist at the VA hospital. She was on the St. Cloud school board. She had marched in Selma, Alabama. One of her sidelines was property investment and she owned several St. Cloud rental properties. I daydreamed about her purchasing a vacation manse on Otter Tail Lake, but I never suggested it.
(Goggle: “Dr. Mary T. Howard, A catalyst for change.”)
Little more than a dozen years ago, I invited Mary to speak at the Unitarian Church of Underwood during Black History Month. While living in St. Cloud, I had listened as she spoke to the Forum of Executive Women about how to handle large budgets. I’d heard her speak about her firsthand experience of marching with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. She could hold an audience enthralled. She’d spoken numerous times in many venues; she founded the first NAACP chapter in Stearns County. Mary was a giant, in my mind, without question. She would give us Underwood Unitarians a big-picture speech.
Instead, she spoke about how many times lately she’d been pulled over by the police and how this was becoming a problem again. Were the police unusually alert when they saw a middle-aged African-American woman driving to work in a Jaguar? She told us about an incident when she was actually asked to get out of the car. Did they just want to look inside? She warned us, that Sunday, “It isn’t over. There’s more to come.”
My orientation still existed in the ‘60s bliss of the civil rights legislation, which I mistakenly viewed as finally won, justice at last. I admit I was disappointed with her subject, since she could have told us personal history about racial politics; and now I realize, she was offering advance notice.
After the service, we went to lunch at the Farmhouse Café in downtown Underwood with about a dozen church members. I’ve buried details of that hour deeply in my psyche. I only recall that I was shocked, witnessing the manipulation of the owner, who, with various mixed messages, “accidental” mishaps, forgetting, and just sheer delay, managed to deprive Mary of her lunch. I offered to share mine, but she said no, having witnessed the whole experience from a position of well-honed detachment. She drove away in her $47,000 car, unfed. I was appalled.
Did I bother to stand up for her? Did I get up and shout that this was an abomination? Did I point my finger at the owner in front of everyone, and say, “This is racist bull(expletive). You’ve just insulted my friend by this ridiculous performance, giving all these reasons why you won’t serve her!” Did I walk out in indignation?
I have my excuses: I was new in town, forming new relationships, and didn’t want to impose discomfort in this popular gathering place (now gone). I’ve lived a sheltered life and only seen this sort of thing on television news, so that day I was too shocked to act (courage?). I was caught up in my pride in introducing Mary to this good fellowship of Unitarian friends, and didn’t want to spoil it (already spoiled). How would I even be able to call out the owner, since it could be argued that I was imagining what I saw? The affront had been subtle and covert (clear as day).
I did try to do something; I offered Mary my lunch (“no thanks”).
Did I refuse to eat my lunch?
I even paid for that lunch.
•••••••
Just as I was writing this, a friend shared the online coverage of Bruce Huseth, owner of the Underwood Quik-Stop & Café, who posted a racist reaction to the Minneapolis protests over the death of George Floyd. He’s apologized, blaming alcohol, and no longer has a snow removal contract with the Underwood School.
I’m late to Bruce’s story, but it fits right in with others worth mentioning. There’s the African American mother who decided to live in a small town with no police station, because it felt safer; yet still, she was pulled over more than a dozen times in an eight-year period. I’ve read her daughter’s reaction to the sight of her mother pinned against the car, while she and her brother sat watching from the back seat. These kids were called “monkeys” by an adult neighbor, while walking to school.
A ‘tween I first met as a 4-year-old, open and innocent, now has attitude, having been taunted by “white” children in restaurants, by their parents, and by her rural classmates. Inside herself, she’s constructing powerful, invisible armor. I reach out—and fail—to keep her soft, keep her excited about fashion, just keep her.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
