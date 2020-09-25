The Trump administration and 18 Republican state attorneys general are asking the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act. Oral arguments are slated for Nov. 10 with a decision likely by next spring.
Why should we care about this? What have we got to lose? According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities:
• Insurers will once again be able to deny coverage to people with preexisting conditions.
• Insurers will be able to charge people higher premiums because of their health status.
• Insurers will be able to charge women with higher premiums than men.
• Young adults would no longer be able to stay on their parent’s plans up to age 26.
• Insurers could once again put annual and lifetime limits on coverage.
• The number of uninsured would increase by more than 20 million.
• Government subsidies to help low- and middle-income people pay for insurance would go away.
• Health insurance market places would go away.
• Some Medicare beneficiaries would face higher prescription costs due to the “donut hole” reopening.
• Reversing the ACA’s changes to how Medicare pays plans and providers and how state Medicaid programs determine eligibility would cause massive disruption.
Among those opposing the Trump administration and 18 Republican attorneys generals are, the American Hospital Association and Federation of American Hospitals; 36 state hospital associations; American Medical Association; American Academy of Family Physicians; American Academy of Pediatrics and 17 other medical societies; National Association of Community Health Centers; America’s Health Insurance Plans; Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association; American Cancer Society; American Diabetes Association; American Lung Association; March of Dimes; AARP; Families USA; National Health Law Program; and SEIU.
Robert Peterson
Henning
