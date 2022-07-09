Thoughts on Roe v Wade

The reversal of Roe v. Wade brings up so much for me. As a lifelong child advocate, I believe so strongly in doing everything within my power to make sure children are loved, supported and protected. I’ve advocated to make sure all of our children grow up in a supportive environment, filled with adults who have all of the tools and resources necessary to shower our children with love. When I hear anti-abortion activists shout about the sanctity of life — I always have to wonder — where are these people once a child is born? Why don’t I see these activists demanding paid family leave so new parents with newborns have time to bond with their child or a fully funded early childhood system so all parents can access high quality, affordable and accessible child care? I think often of the quote from Sister Joan Chissiter -
“I do not believe that just because you are opposed to abortion that makes you pro-life. In fact, I think in many cases, your morality is deeply lacking if all you want is a child born but not a child fed, not a child educated, not a child housed.”
Our conversations about families, babies and abortion must be expanded. We can’t talk about being opposed to abortion access without also talking about how we care for children and the adults in their lives. I have always been and will continue to be an advocate for children and this includes ensuring families have choice, and are given the resources they need to thrive. It’s imperative to the economic vibrancy of our region and it’s the morally right thing to do.
Nancy Jost
Resident of Fergus Falls, candidate MN House District 9A
