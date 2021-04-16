Typically, I like to use this space to write about something serious in the news. The obvious choice this week would be news related to the killing of two Black men by police officers: the trial of the first last summer, and the shooting of Daunte Wright last week.
But last summer, I wrote my opinion about the mistreatment of African Americans by police. My opinion hasn’t changed.
I wish these killings didn’t happen. Clearly, there’s a stigma out there that African Americans are inherently violent, and that many police officers, deep down, feel threatened when dealing with African Americans. In addition, African Americans feel they are being singled out and treated differently by police, and thus, when they are stopped by police, express anger and frustration.
Throw in certain types of people who became law enforcement officers because they enjoyed having a weapon and exerting power over others, and it is a recipe for disaster.
But I don’t have the answers. We can’t eliminate law enforcement and have social workers handle all the problems out there. But we can’t do nothing.
I’m just a white, middle-aged male living in a small town that has no idea what is really going on in African-American communities. I can’t solve this problem. Nor am I going to try.
So to quote Forrest Gump, “That’s all I have to say about that.”
If you’re as old as I am, it’s difficult to find common things with a 16-year-old female. As a dad, I’m working on it. One thing I have found in common: albums.
My daughter has picked up the hobby of obtaining and playing record albums. She likes to frequent local record stores, and has found that you can buy classic albums from time-honored artists like the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who and many more for a couple bucks each. Not to mention my father was a massive record album collector (hoarder?). Over Easter, we found (raided?) his massive stash in his garage and took home a trunkload of them.
Over the last couple of weeks, however, I have found that records have their pluses and minuses. After all, there was a reason we as a society moved on from them in the 1980s in favor of CDs, and later streaming services.
On the plus side, songs played from albums have a different sound. The music seems more real and rich than it does on a phone. In addition, the album covers are awesome. It’s a piece of art that never was quite replicated on those plastic CD covers, and lost completely on streaming services.
The experience of turning on the amp, getting the record out of the cover and putting it on the turntable, and then sitting back in your chair browsing through the cover while listening to your classic album is an experience that deserved a solid comeback.
That said, there are also drawbacks. Unlike streaming services, records are frail and vulnerable. They can warp or get scratched. They need to be cleaned regularly or the dust gets permanently embedded in the grooves. The needle can get dusty or worn down. If any of these things happen, the record sound is terrible.
Even if you have an album in pristine shape, you also need to have a good receiver and good speakers and a good ear to truly tell the difference between a song played on an album and one played from a plugged-in phone.
But what my daughter has determined, and I completely admire her for it, is that she is willing to do the work to enjoy the experience.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
