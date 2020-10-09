Last Thursday evening marked the third and final Otter Tail County Community Debate. This one featured Otter Tail County commissioner District 1, 3 and 5. During the debate each candidate appeared to have similar views when asked about spending, budget shortfalls, child care, jobs and infrastructure (roads). What set the candidates apart was their experience and knowledge of each subject and the depth of their answers. The debate was very straight forward with no personal attacks or grandstanding which is exactly what we expect and is the type of behavior we are accustomed to here in our “Minnesota nice” neck of the woods.
Regarding the candidates, it was great to see that we have good, qualified people who are passionate about our communities and county who want to serve the public by running for office. This is not always the case and it can be disappointing to see candidates run unopposed. Not because the incumbent is doing a bad job, but because competition and civil discussion helps ensure we have the best representation possible. It is always good for the voters to have a choice when they arrive at the ballot box. With that being said I am offering kudos to all the area candidates for running for elected office. As we all know the current political atmosphere is becoming increasingly polarized with more people throwing rocks from the weeds than ever before. Plus, we are all now busier than we have ever been. So the fact that we have good candidates that are willing and ready to serve is good news for Otter Tail County and our communities.
R.C. Drews again did an excellent job preparing the questions and moderating the successful debate. Part of making this debate successful is the partnership of the Daily Journal and KBRF coming to together to co-host the debate and adding PEG Access TV was a big help getting it broadcast to area voters. Let’s not forget that the city of Fergus Falls was gracious enough to allow us to hold the debates in the City Council Chamber. City administrator, Andrew Bremseth, was on hand each night of the debate to open and close the venue and we are thankful for his help and willingness to assist when needed.
Election day will soon be upon us so please get registered to vote if you haven’t already and catch the Daily Journal voter guide set to be published on Saturday, Oct. 24. It will have great information about each candidate that will help you be more informed about who is running for what and why?
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.