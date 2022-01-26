“I’m going to say three words, and I want you to try to remember them. I’ll ask you to repeat each one in a little while.”
Apparently, this was routine for the visit I’d signed up for, and knowing full well I do get distracted from time-to-time, I tried desperately to score well on the testing of my memory skills. Game on!
“The three words are cantaloupe, swing and apartment.” (Names have been changed … not to protect the innocent but truth-be-told, I can’t remember them.) Anyway, you get the picture.
I repeated them over in my mind as she launched into a topic completely off-topic. However, I remained focused on my three words. I knew I’d forget one or two without notes and soon, before she had a chance to ask me, I blurted out, “cantaloupe, swing, apartment!”
She smiled and said she was not yet ready to ask me what they were, and on she rambled. Soon, she turned and asked me what the three words were. I immediately provided her with the answer and to my delight, got them all correct!
It was obvious the goal was to make this short and simple during this initial welcome visit to this phase of life, and honestly, I was just fine with that. If they could document my memory as being A-OK, I was A-OK with that!
Days later I could not recall the three words, but I could recall details of another conversation we had. When body language speaks louder than words, when opinions ramp up and voice intonations reflect deeply held convictions, when we listen instead of speaking, it’s easier to remember. When fear rises in the eyes of the one speaking, the mind’s eye remembers and this practitioner who had been pinch hitting from the floor above, had spoken plenty.
She rambled willy-nilly about her opinions, giving advice where none had been solicited.
When she left the room, I could have done one of two things. I could have spoken with her supervisor and most likely she would have been reprimanded. Or, I could forget all about it. I chose the latter.
On the other hand, I was thrilled with the amount of information I actually could remember weeks after the three words in question had been forgotten. And I’m still feeling better than A-OK about that.
In case I’ve already written an article about this particular day I’m referencing, please forgive me because I truly don’t remember.
Phil. 3:12-14 is a favorite. “Not that I have already obtained this or have already reached the goal; but I press on … because Christ Jesus has made me His own … this one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the heavenly call of God in Christ Jesus.”
It’s perfectly A-OK to forget that which lies behind and strain to what lies ahead. Press on. Amen.