THRIVE! Ask yourself, are you thriving or just surviving? Thrive is a community-based mental and well-being initiative that aims to promote health through happiness and meaning. It was developed using positive psychology research and framework. The evidence based practices can increase feelings of purpose, strengthen social relationships and lead to a flourishing community. Everyone can get to a thriving state by simply learning and incorporating the practices into daily life.
The Thrive program was created using PERMA+ positive psychology theory. The theory was developed by Dr. Seligman. Key parts are recognizing and practicing ways to change mindset, creating purpose in each day and happiness through various practices. PERMA+ stands for: positive emotions, engagement, relationship, meaning, accomplishment + physical activity, nutrition and sleep. Changing your mindset is not easy and it takes work. It is defined as the ability for individuals to believe they can make change when they experience delays or setbacks. Beliefs we hold about our abilities and potential are predictive of well-being.
Thrive also aims to teach individuals and communities how mindset can influence behavior. Embracing a growth mindset versus a fixed mindset can have a big impact and lead to improved well-being. Key characteristics of a growth mindset are being able to embrace change, never giving up, learning from others and being a lifelong learner.
So how do you get to that thriving state? The Thrive program promotes five practices that can enhance well-being. Each practice connects to two components of PERMA+. They are 1) gratitude, 2) kindness, 3) flow, 4) connections and 5) values. Each component is extremely important to a thriving human. For this article, we are going to focus on gratitude (positive emotion/relationships).
Practicing gratitude regularly can lead to decreased depressive symptoms and increased feelings of well being. It can also improve your working memory, psychological well-being and sleep. Gratitude strengthens social ties and self-worth as well as being able to block toxic emotions (envy, resentment and regret). One powerful gratitude practice is three good things. Each day for two weeks, write down three things that went well for you that day, and why. The evidence based practice gives the pause in our day to reflect on the positive and the why helps us focus on the deeper goodness in our lives. Based on the study by Dr. Seligman, people who participated in “Three Good Things” over the course of two weeks increased scores on happiness scales and decreased depressive symptoms. The effects were felt as long as six months later. Those that continued the practice for one, three and six months had significant increases in happiness and reductions in depressive symptoms. Additional gratitude practices can include journaling, gratitude letters and visits and any other kind of positive practice you enjoy.
Many thanks to Lake Region Healthcare and Live Well Fergus Falls for their work in creating and starting Thrive. For more information and updates on the Thrive initiative and how you could get involved, go to: https://www.lrhc.org/health-wellness/thrive/