Politicians, by and large, tend to have oversized personalities. The higher the office, the more that personality will shine through. The first politician I saw in person was Hubert Humphry in a crowded train station. It seemed, to my childhood eyes, that there was something like stage lighting emanating from within him as he shook hands with well-wishers. He had a light and personality that took him all the way to Washington, D.C.
There is another level of intensity for holders of Minnesota’s highest office — our governors. Consider Henry Hastings Sibley, Minnesota’s first governor (1858-1860) whose official portrait hanging in the State Capitol, critics have pointed out, hints at a rather romanticized psychopathology, the subject’s gaze darkening as he views what could only be his coming complicity in the Dakota wars.
Another early governor with an outsized presence was Norwegian born Knute Nelson, 12th governor (1890-1893), who went on to serve as U.S. senator and remains the longest serving Minnesota senator (1895-1923). Considered the perfect immigrant statesman, both completely Norwegian and wholly American, he was heroic during the dry summer of 1894 when the Great Hinckley Fire spread over east-central Minnesota. The economy had all but collapsed the year before due to grain speculation. Nelson used his own office to encourage private relief for fire victims. Nelson was much less of a hero as he legislated to remove Ojibwa tribes from their homeland, turning it over to land hungry immigrants.
Floyd B Olson, first Farm-Labor governor (1931-36), got Minnesota through the worst of the Great Depression. His portrait at the Capitol stands out as a larger-than-life figure with excitement in his eyes, wielding a radio microphone as an enthusiast of the new technology to bring his vision to the people. Said to be a compelling and charismatic orator, he was not afraid of suggesting dramatic action in the face of economic collapse.
“I am not a liberal,” Olson declared to the Farmer-Labor convention in 1934. “I am what I want to be — a radical.” As Hennepin County Attorney in the 1920s he was keenly aware of the dangers of the Ku Klux Klan attracting a following in his North Minneapolis neighborhood. As the city’s attorney he was able to expose the group, earning him the support of the NAACP and the city’s Jewish communities. But his detractors pointed out he came from the crime-ridden northside and was guilty by association. Considered his most troubling flaw, Olson worked to silence the press that disparaged him and argued that “freedom of speech is not an absolute right.” He died young (age 44) of stomach cancer. People thronged the streets and men openly wept at his passing.
Many other governors are worthy of note for their innovation, such as Wendell Anderson (1971-1976) in creating the “Minnesota Miracle,” reforming financing of Minnesota public schools which created fairer tax distribution, or the sheer colorful bombast of Jesse Ventura (1999-2003). All sought to bring a vision of opportunity and optimism to the voters. History has not yet written its opinion of current Gov. Tom Walz, a man of compassion and fairness to many, less so to inevitable detractors.
You can have an opportunity to meet and ask questions of Walz at Alexandria City Park this Sept 4 from 12-3p.m. Meet other candidates running for seats in central Minnesota. Have a picnic lunch and relax with live music. A great way to spend a Minnesota afternoon and be part of our ever-evolving political history.
