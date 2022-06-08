If you are rejoining me from earlier segments of my turkey expedition, welcome back! If not, here’s a brief abstract of the two previous segments detailing my spring archery turkey hunt: Part 1 – Australis to Borealis: I return to Minnesota after a decade absence due to work, travel and study overseas – I’m a keen hunter and every year that went by living overseas I felt a slight pang in my heart as seasons slipped by and I was unable to partake. I’m finally back and I’ve dusted off my bow and bought a license with ambitions of tagging a spring tom turkey. I’ve arrived at the land, set up my gear and I’m finally “amongst it” once more. Part 2 – Turkey Quest, part two: I’m getting reacquainted with the prairies and the hills and soaking in the abundant wildlife I have missed so much in my time away. I’ve never taken an animal with a bow, so I’m doing my best to accustom myself to my new gear and the intricacies that define turkey hunting. As I enjoy my old surrounds once more, I am treated to a chorus of gobbles and yelps about a mile away – the area is rich with birds and I am in a choice area to fill a tag. Just as the morning begins to lull me into a state of content boredom, I get my first glimpse of a stud spring gobbler. Part 3 – Apprenticeship The bird appears just as I’m wondering what it is I’m even doing out here. I’m sitting in a funny-looking tent with camouflage makeup smeared on my cheeks and nose, all while trying not to pierce my shelter or myself with the razor-sharp arrow I have knocked and ready –- I used to poke fun at the idea of bird watching, however I now ironically find myself awakening at 3 am to travel into the local wilderness seeking a glimpse of large Minnesota avifauna. Just as I’m thinking about good the heater in my truck would feel, I catch a sliver of black in my periphery. I realize how big this turkey is a I put my rangefinder on him – he’s nearly 200 yards away yet his stance and outline describe a veteran of many past seasons spent evading area hunters and honing spurs against other lesser toms and jakes. As he traipses through the sparse waist-high grasses that are the emerging prairie’s grizzled leftovers from last year, he makes abrupt stops to scope the territory for predators and other turkeys. I scramble for my slate call and attempt a few yelps to catch his interest and bring him in. He stops and cranes his long neck and head in my direction, but I’m unsure if he’s even heard me –- I’m pretty sure he can’t even see my decoys as he’s traveling along a swale directly below me. I know from countless days of trekking through these hills how deceiving the land is in its gentle contour, and how an area that seems so smooth and gradually undulating quickly reveals its true complexion of hidden depressions, deep hollows and enormous boulders that seem to materialize out of nowhere. As the bird disappears between the folds of tawny hillocks 70 yards in front of me, I maintain hope I will soon see his blue-white head emerge on the precipice of my decoy setup. As I wait for what seems like eternity, that moment never comes. As I review and absorb what I have I seen and heard throughout the morning, I realize he must be headed to the concert of turkey calls I was treated to earlier in the biting cold of a reluctant dawn. I know where I must go to meet my bird – tomorrow, I will head North to “the place”. Thank you again for joining me this week on my continued turkey saga! I look forward to delivering the rest of the story over the coming weeks. Until then, get out and get amongst it! Turkey Facts: - Turkey chicks, or ‘poults’ are precocial, meaning they are born with feathers and able to fend for themselves shortly after hatching; they are foraging with their mothers within 24 hours after hatching. - There are five subspecies of wild turkeys found in the U.S.: Gould’s, Eastern, Rio Grande, Osceola and Merriam’s — the ocellated turkey is a unique species that can be found in Mexico, Belize and Guatemala and possesses a dazzling array of rainbow-colored plumage. - A wild turkey’s gobble can be heard from up to a mile away, perhaps even further. ~ Tor
If you are rejoining me from earlier segments of my turkey expedition, welcome back! If not, here’s a brief abstract of the two previous segments detailing my spring archery turkey hunt:
Part 1 – Australis to Borealis: I return to Minnesota after a decade absence due to work, travel and study overseas – I’m a keen hunter and every year that went by living overseas I felt a slight pang in my heart as seasons slipped by and I was unable to partake. I’m finally back and I’ve dusted off my bow and bought a license with ambitions of tagging a spring tom turkey. I’ve arrived at the land, set up my gear and I’m finally “amongst it” once more.
Part 2 – Turkey Quest, part two: I’m getting reacquainted with the prairies and the hills and soaking in the abundant wildlife I have missed so much in my time away. I’ve never taken an animal with a bow, so I’m doing my best to accustom myself to my new gear and the intricacies that define turkey hunting. As I enjoy my old surrounds once more, I am treated to a chorus of gobbles and yelps about a mile away – the area is rich with birds and I am in a choice area to fill a tag. Just as the morning begins to lull me into a state of content boredom, I get my first glimpse of a stud spring gobbler.
Part 3 – Apprenticeship
The bird appears just as I’m wondering what it is I’m even doing out here. I’m sitting in a funny-looking tent with camouflage makeup smeared on my cheeks and nose, all while trying not to pierce my shelter or myself with the razor-sharp arrow I have knocked and ready –- I used to poke fun at the idea of bird watching, however I now ironically find myself awakening at 3 am to travel into the local wilderness seeking a glimpse of large Minnesota avifauna.
Just as I’m thinking about good the heater in my truck would feel, I catch a sliver of black in my periphery. I realize how big this turkey is a I put my rangefinder on him – he’s nearly 200 yards away yet his stance and outline describe a veteran of many past seasons spent evading area hunters and honing spurs against other lesser toms and jakes. As he traipses through the sparse waist-high grasses that are the emerging prairie’s grizzled leftovers from last year, he makes abrupt stops to scope the territory for predators and other turkeys.
I scramble for my slate call and attempt a few yelps to catch his interest and bring him in. He stops and cranes his long neck and head in my direction, but I’m unsure if he’s even heard me –- I’m pretty sure he can’t even see my decoys as he’s traveling along a swale directly below me. I know from countless days of trekking through these hills how deceiving the land is in its gentle contour, and how an area that seems so smooth and gradually undulating quickly reveals its true complexion of hidden depressions, deep hollows and enormous boulders that seem to materialize out of nowhere.
As the bird disappears between the folds of tawny hillocks 70 yards in front of me, I maintain hope I will soon see his blue-white head emerge on the precipice of my decoy setup. As I wait for what seems like eternity, that moment never comes. As I review and absorb what I have I seen and heard throughout the morning, I realize he must be headed to the concert of turkey calls I was treated to earlier in the biting cold of a reluctant dawn. I know where I must go to meet my bird – tomorrow, I will head North to “the place”.
Thank you again for joining me this week on my continued turkey saga! I look forward to delivering the rest of the story over the coming weeks.
Until then, get out and get amongst it!
Turkey Facts:
- Turkey chicks, or ‘poults’ are precocial, meaning they are born with feathers and able to fend for themselves shortly after hatching; they are foraging with their mothers within 24 hours after hatching.
- There are five subspecies of wild turkeys found in the U.S.: Gould’s, Eastern, Rio Grande, Osceola and Merriam’s — the ocellated turkey is a unique species that can be found in Mexico, Belize and Guatemala and possesses a dazzling array of rainbow-colored plumage.
- A wild turkey’s gobble can be heard from up to a mile away, perhaps even further.
~ Tor