Courses throughout my studies in the humanities and social sciences were wonderfully diverse and exposed me to ideas and issues to which I had been previously unaware. Discrimination against older generations is one of these areas. While much effort has been expended in numerous societies pursuing the study of gender and race, the study of discrimination based solely on age has been noticeably lacking. This disparity interests me, as does the difference in treatment and respect given to older individuals within different regions and cultures.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?