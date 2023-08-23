Tim H

Tim Hunt has many stories that should be published as a book.

I was visiting with Tim Hunt after church on Sunday, Aug. 6, and he told me he was interested in writing. I agreed to help him, and later that week, I drove to Fergus and met Tim and his wife, Desta, at their beautiful home. Tim was commissioned at the University of Minnesota with a degree in International Relations. Earlier, he enlisted in the Army and served in the Security Agency and spent two years in Ethiopia. He retired from the Army in 1993 as a full Colonel.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?