I was visiting with Tim Hunt after church on Sunday, Aug. 6, and he told me he was interested in writing. I agreed to help him, and later that week, I drove to Fergus and met Tim and his wife, Desta, at their beautiful home. Tim was commissioned at the University of Minnesota with a degree in International Relations. Earlier, he enlisted in the Army and served in the Security Agency and spent two years in Ethiopia. He retired from the Army in 1993 as a full Colonel.
He showed me pieces he has written about his Army experiences. We discussed how he could put it all together in a book. He has amazing Army stories to share. He told me one that piqued my interest. He and his buddy took an adventurous journey. I asked Tim to write about it for this column. This is what he wrote:
“Who has traveled by road, train, plane and ship from East Africa across Arabia, Pakistan and India to vacation in Bangkok, Thailand? Who has ridden in a camel caravan across the great Thar Desert of far off Rajasthan with Sir Edmund Hillary, the man who conquered Mt. Everest? Or stood on the banks of the River Amu Darya (the Oxus of antiquity) in far off Afghanistan and looked across the great, flat Steppes of Kazakhstan, into Central Asia – the land that spawned the great warriors of the awesome golden horde of Genghis Khan? And I am there with only the earth, the sky and the wind.
“Who has stood on the still-standing ramparts of the great fortress city of Balkh, built by Alexander the Great, and know at that moment what it was like as the last defenders of that great city, watched the arrival of that terrible horde, and known they were about to be engaged in their last great adventure … the last battle? The warrior’s heart is stirred.
“Who has had a chance to go water skiing in the Bay of Nha Trang in the South China Sea? Who has had a chance to go white-water rafting on the great rapids of the Ganges River? Or had a chance to visit a fort built in Abyssinia by Prester John, the Portuguese explorer looking for the land route to the East Indies that circumvented the troubled lands of Israel and Arabia; or been scuba diving among the great reefs of the Red Sea; or sunbathing on the white beaches of the Andaman Sea; or ridden the hydrofoil from Hong Kong to Macao; or flown over both Niagara Falls and Waikiki Beach in a helicopter; or canoeing down the Shenandoah, or skiing at Boone, or camping and crabbing at Chincoteague Island in Virginia?
“All of these things I have done (and in many, my family has shared) all of these adventures – because I was in the Army. Patriotism is cool. Got to believe in your home, family and way of life, i.e., all that makes you American. This sustains you in crisis, but if you look at it correctly, the sacrifices are nothing more than payback for the fun you are having in a grand adventure: The U.S. Army!”
Wow! Thank you, Tim, for sharing your exciting adventures! Yes, this is the stuff that makes a book. (In your case, maybe more than one.) The task now is to structure your narrative – to pick and choose what works best and arrange these amazing events in a way that builds to a climax. Best wishes on this venture. I am here to help.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
