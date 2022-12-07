Did you happen to check out my article in the holiday edition of Lake Country Living regarding throwing holiday parties? For the most part, I focused on minimizing stress by planning — including planning for the unexpected — but primarily for a personal party.
What about work parties? I've been thinking back about various holiday celebrations I have been a part of over the years. It strikes me how different they have all been.
I remember working in retail during the holiday season a long time ago. Honestly, I don't recall doing a single thing to celebrate the holidays. Perhaps this is normal, since the holidays are certainly a busy time for retailers. The holiday season certainly isn't an opportune time to shut down shop. I wonder if they ever did celebrate with their employees. I was only there seasonally, so I truly couldn't tell you.
I worked in a corporately-owned photography studio for the holidays, as well. Another incredibly busy time of the year with Christmas cards and high-stress parents trying to get the perfect shot amidst screaming children and a fare share of yelling — by others and, at times, themselves. We certainly didn't have a holiday party! Again — no time. We did get a very generous photo package as a gift, though.
It's safe to say that in my experiences with big box retailers/corporations, celebrating the holidays wasn't a top priority. My experience with smaller businesses, and even smaller corporations, was much more holiday-focused.
I recall working at a healthcare facility and thinking it was great to have a free meal served cafeteria style, along with a gift card for the facility's gift shop quite some time ago, despite co-workers complaining that the holiday parties of the past were so much better. I had come from another world where holiday parties were non-existent, so I thought it was great! What was better, though, was that my direct supervisor threw their own party for us. They treated us to dinner and gave very thoughtful and generous gifts — I would say it was my first experience with celebrating holidays with the people you spend most of your time with — your co-workers.
Daily Journal Media is certainly my favorite holiday workplace!
Our office is decorated. The Market and Service Food's Lake Country Living Holiday Cookie Contest has already taken place, and we are gearing up for Santa to come to the office for photos next week on Dec. 14 from 4-6 p.m.
Our holiday mascot, DJ the reindeer, has been up to holiday shenanigans, plus we all drew names for our Secret Santa. We are preparing for a holiday meal and employee photo booth at our holiday party along with a little white elephant gift action, as well!
To make it even better, we are having two very holiday-themed photo contests that kick off at the end of the week! Technically speaking, we have three weeks of photo contests ahead — Christmas trees, ugly sweaters and "Photo of the Year." (More details to come in our email newsletters!)
The holiday season is cheery and bright at our office. I'm excited to charge into it head first!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone