“Come gather ‘round people/
Wherever you roam/
And admit that the waters/
Around you have grown/
And accept it that soon/
You’ll be drenched to the bone/
If your time to you is worth savin’/
And you better start swimmin’/
Or you’ll sink like a stone/
For the times they are a-changin’,”
-Bob Dylan.
Society changes. Life changes. Understanding and perception changes. Change is inevitable, wouldn’t you say? Bob Dylan certainly felt so when he released the title track on his 1964 album, “Times They are A-Changin’.”
I never would have thought that so many changes would occur over the course of my life … and I’m only in my mid-30s! Now, though, I just expect the change. I cannot even count how many times over the weekend my plans changed, schedule changed … the changes go on and on!
The same is true at the Daily Journal. In mid-July, the managing editor and sports editor, who were one in the same, moved onto his next career adventure. I transitioned from staff writer to interim managing editor, and then onto managing editor in August. I had the privilege of promoting our long-time sports writer Mathew Holding Eagle, to sports editor and began the process of looking for a staff writer to take on my previous workload and was thrilled to add Mary Bethel Olson to our team. Throw our fourth team member, James Allen, who joined us last spring, into the mix, and that is the current team manning the Daily Journal newsroom.
Our team of four is dedicated to providing news that is relevant and accurate to Otter Tail County. We are in the process of picking through our processes with a fine-toothed comb in order to ensure that we are doing the best we can for our community and making changes to help us reach our goal.
Change isn’t always easy and, for some, it is downright scary. Rest assured, you will still get your news! Our weekday paper will still be out on Wednesdays with our weekend paper on Saturdays — but our digital content will be a daily occurrence. You may see more sports articles pop up on our facebook page and you may see us directing you to NABUR to engage in conversation or share your events with the public. You may notice that some of the content within publications such as Lake Country Living are a little different and a little more focused on our women readers.
Changes — they are inevitable; but they also provide the vehicle to allow for growth. I am looking forward to the growth at the Daily Journal in the days and months ahead. I am looking forward to watching my co-workers and I grow in our careers. I am looking forward to growing our relationship with our community to provide content and conversations that are meaningful and useful.
I would love for you to be part of the change. We recently launched NABUR, which I mentioned earlier. NABUR is a private, moderated (by a real human) social media platform that is free to use and easy to sign up for — name and an email address … that’s it! It is open for respectful conversation and debate, questions, event announcements and so much more! It is also a great avenue for you to share with us your ideas, things you know about that we may not and all the amazing photos that are hiding on your cellphone just waiting to be shared!
One of the fun things happening in NABUR is taking place in the “Books” space (left hand side of the screen). I just posted Week 3’s book club reading question. We are reading “Keeping Lucy” by T. Greenwood, which is a relatively short title. (That’s my way of saying it isn’t too late to join in … Victor Lundeen Co. has the title in stock, so you can join in whenever you’d like!)
NABUR is also a big part of our “new and improved” Lake Country Living magazine, which is shifting toward a more interactive reading experience by continuing conversations within the “Lifestyle” space (also located on the left hand side of the screen in NABUR.) In fact, we announced a Christmas cookie baking competition in the fall edition of Lake Country Living and NABUR is the place to be to keep up with other fun contest announcements!
With all the changes occurring around here, NABUR is certainly one that is fun and will help our community stay in the know as it continues to grow. I encourage you to join us — nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com.
Heather Kantrud is the managing editor for Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she lives with her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.