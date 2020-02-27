When someone is dying, it can be an emotional and trying time for everyone involved. Many people shy away from the person who is dying because they don’t know how to deal with the emotions involved or they are afraid of what’s to come.
The most important thing to remember is this is about the person dying and not ourselves.
Many times, the person who is dying knows they are dying and wants to feel comfort and support. They want to be assured things will be OK and make amends for things that happened in the past.
You can use this to help guide you about what to say and how to say it.
Allow the person to be in control and follow their lead. For example, they may want to talk about their memories, big events of their life, etc. Keep their feelings and needs in mind during this time.
On the other hand, they may prefer to just be around their loved ones with little or nothing to say. In this instance you can show your presence by sitting next to them or their bed and providing a light touch of the hand or some other form of communication.
If they are unresponsive, don’t allow this to deter you from saying what you want to say. Hearing is thought to be the last sense to go in the dying process, so don’t be afraid to talk. Keep in mind that they can likely still hear you, even if they appear to be in a deep sleep, so be mindful of what you say to others while in the dying person’s presence.
It’s also helpful to remember not saying anything at all may be right for some situations. Sometimes being still and in the moment is enough. Each situation is different because each person is different.
Tips for interacting
with a dying person
• Reminiscence with the person. Talk about memories and accomplishments. Share memories of joyous occasions. Start the conversation with, “Remember when …”
• Listen and be attentive while the dying person is sharing. They may feel the need to apologize or ask forgiveness for past transgressions. They may voice regrets from their life. Allow them time to speak and be heard.
• Say I love you. If the dying person is a loved one and it’s appropriate, remind them they are loved. We all need to feel loved.
• Thank the person. Thank him or her for allowing you to be there, for past things, etc.
• Offer forgiveness. If there were situations when the dying person has hurt you in some way, offer them forgiveness if it feels right to you. Tell the person they are forgiven if you feel that way.
• Can you help in another way? Is there something more they want to discuss that hasn’t been? Is there something more they want done? Ask them.
There are many ways to communicate and show compassion to a dying person. Find a meaningful way to connect with the person to provide comfort and support. Just being yourself and available is enough. Know that this can be a difficult time, and it can also be a peaceful time you may cherish.
Renda Brooks, LPN, is a licensed practical nurse with Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.