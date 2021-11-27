This is the time of year when lutefisk feeds take place in Fergus Falls and the surrounding area.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Barnesville, on Nov. 18, continued its tradition of serving lutefisk one week before Thanksgiving. This meal was again served family style.
In Barnesville, at the church, a person could have seconds and even thirds on lutefisk, lefse, mashed potatoes, meatballs, gravy, corn and coleslaw. You also had dessert, but only one serving per person of pumpkin pie or apple pie.
This year the volunteers at Our Savior’s served close to 700 pounds of lutefisk.
Attendance was down a little due to many people attending the Barnesville football team’s playoff game earlier in the day in the Twin Cities.
It’s not only those with Norwegian ancestry who eat lutefisk. But when it comes to lutefisk, you either love it or you don’t.
Some at my morning coffee table questioned my sanity in driving all the way to Barnesville. My reply, “You don’t know what you’re missing.” Their reply, “Oh yes we do.”
My next stop for lutefisk will be the Viking Café in Fergus Falls which serves what many consider a delicacy from pre-Thanksgiving until it’s gone, closer to Christmas.
The Hintgen family also has lutefisk at home, cooked by my wife Sharon and served with mashed potatoes and a white sauce, closer to Christmas. Some lutefisk feeds, like in Barnesville, have melted butter that can be poured over the lutefisk. I personally prefer the white sauce poured over both the lutefisk and mashed potatoes.
Favorite methods for preparing lutefisk are placing it in the oven or boiling. The secret is not to overcook lutefisk. The fish is done when it flakes easily with a fork.
Tradition of lutefisk started in Norway
Several centuries ago, in Norway, people preserved cod that was caught in the spring. In the 1800s, Scandinavian ancestors brought lutefisk to Minnesota and other areas of the Upper Midwest.
Much of today’s lutefisk is really ling, a cousin of the cod. Ling processes easier and produces a whiter meat, which Americans prefer. To be table-ready requires ling to be soaked in water.
Cooks at restaurants and churches in Otter Tail County have given me the secret to good-tasting lutefisk. I’ve shared their secret in previous columns and it’s prudent to again share their advice.
The secret is to cook about 5 pounds of lutefisk in boiling water for about eight minutes. You know it’s done when the lutefisk is flaky, and not overcooked. If you overcook the lutefisk you’ll get mush. Then you’re at the point of no return.
Baking lutefisk is another option. However, keep in mind the warning not to overcook.
“Cooked correctly, lutefisk is soft and flaky,” says Viking Cafe owner Pat Shol. “Overcooked, it quickly gels.”
Lutefisk capital in Madison, Minnesota
The community of Madison, Minnesota, south of Morris, is proud to be the “Lutefisk Capital of the United States.”
This town of 1,376 residents hosts an annual lutefisk eating contest. This year the contest was held on Nov. 12 at the Madison VFW.
The community mascot is Lou T. Fisk, a cod fish whose likeness is in the form of a giant fish on wheels parked on the outskirts of the community.
Residents are proud of the 25-foot-long cod that was constructed from fiberglass and sealed with a special finish, using Dupont acrylics.
Lou T. Fisk was dedicated in June 1983. Designed to be placed on a trailer, Lou became an ambassador for Madison at parades and events all across the Upper Midwest.
When Lou was knocked off his pedestal by strong winds in 2008, city residents refurbished and revitalized him. “Lou has been restored to his place of honor,” said the mayor.
You can see Lou T. Fisk as you approach Madison on Highway 75.