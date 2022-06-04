Did you know that food waste contributes to 4% of the US greenhouse gas footprint? And, to top it off, global food waste contributes to 8-10% of all greenhouse gas emissions. More than the airline industry! In our country, we throw away about 35% (roughly $408 billion worth) of our food. Unfortunately, many do not understand the connection between our food waste and climate change, but it really comes down to one primary culprit … methane.
Methane is a greenhouse gas that is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere and accounts for 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In the US, approximately 14% of methane released is due to food waste in landfills. The main problem with food thrown in landfills is that in these mountains of trash, food is not allowed to decompose quickly due to the lack of oxygen, which is needed for aerobic decomposition. If you have seen the documentary by Anthony Bordain, “Wasted: the Story of Food Waste,” you will remember that it takes 25 years for a head of lettuce to decompose in a landfill. And it’s producing methane the whole time!
The good news is that we have some great ways to eliminate our personal contribution to this problem. First, it is important not to over-buy when you go to the grocery store. If you know that when you buy six apples usually two of them get thrown away, be sure to only buy four next time. Reducing our consumption is key.
Next, hop on the composting train! Around 50% of what is in our trash is compostable: food scraps, paper, yard trimmings and wood waste all fit the bill. It is very easy, especially if you are a low maintenance composter like I am. My son made me a compost bin a few years ago out of wooden pallets (free for the asking at many stores) and chicken wire. The instructions were easy to find on YouTube. If you are interested in an even easier option, you can contact Otter Tail County Solid Waste to try to get in on their composting program which will give you a free composter.
Personally, I am way too lazy to walk to my compost bin in the middle of winter, so I either keep my food waste in ice cream pails outside of my back door, or put them in my freezer (if I have room) until a relatively warm winter day when I have the gumption to deposit them in the bin. The only thing that I do to keep up my compost pile in the summer is to turn it and stir it around every so often and also add grass clippings, dried leaves and sticks periodically in order to aid the aerobic decomposition process. A compost pile only needs air, warmth and a little water, and within a matter of weeks that methane producing head of lettuce that takes 25 years to decompose in a landfill will turn to beautiful black dirt for your garden … without the methane. It’s such a beautiful cycle of life right before your eyes! So, this summer, hop on the composting train!