My mother used to say it all the time, and it carried down to me in the way I was raised. It was a virtue to be non-judgmental of people.
To not fall too heavily on one side or another of something controversial has always been my chosen path.
I have opinions just like everyone else. However, I have found that just listening to people and learning about their life experiences is way more beneficial than shoving my point of view down someone’s throat. I don’t and cannot walk in their shoes — in the literal sense.
Attending a recent public hearing at the Otter Tail County Government Services Center about the proposed moratorium on hemp-derived THC products, I listened to one harrowing story after another of people who had gone through very tragic circumstances in their lives and found that the hemp-derived THC products being sold legally, not only in Fergus Falls, but at other locations around the county, had helped them get through some very tough times.
While I have personally never advocated for, or consumed these products, I truly believe that people who do want to partake should be able to go to legitimate businesses and purchase what they want — legally. In my opinion, they are no different than any other mood altering substances that people consume that were also once considered controversial.
Most alive today probably did not live through prohibition, and I certainly did not either, but in the many years following its demise, and countless studies afterwards, it is obvious that all research has pointed towards alcohol being a very harmful substance, if not consumed in moderation. However, how many among us think nothing of walking into the two city-owned liquor stores and picking out an intoxicant of some sort, whether it be a six pack or bottle?
If you drink that six pack or bottle, consume it, then choose to drive around town you are committing a crime. If you eat too many THC gummies and go overboard you will also be pulled over. If you are impaired, you are impaired, whether it be alcohol or THC.
I won’t even begin to talk about any health-related consequences, that is for another discussion.
Can moderate amounts of hemp-derived THC help some people? It appears so. But the key word in everything here is moderation and common sense. (The latter seems to be lacking a lot lately, by the way, but that’s also another discussion.)
Can we all agree that we don’t want people to be in pain? Or have uncontrollable anxiety? These conditions are real for the people experiencing them. Who am I to judge someone who consumes something that makes them feel better if it is legal?
As for youths under 21 getting access to hemp derived THC, I do agree that there needs to be clear guidelines and laws so they cannot access or buy products legally until they are 21. A good system is in place currently for alcohol and tobacco compliance as well as the existing businesses that legally sell hemp-derived THC. A minor cannot go into either of these businesses in Fergus Falls and purchase products without being of legal age.
If you choose to try or consume hemp-derived THC products and you are over 21, that should be your choice and yours alone.
Everyone walks to a different beat.
As the great singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett once sang in the song Barometer Soup, “Sail the main course, sail it in a simple sturdy craft/Keep her well stocked with short stories and long laughs/Go fast enough to get there, but slow enough to see/Moderation seems to be the key.”