About a month ago, as I sat in a meeting with our digital team, they pulled up our newsletters, as they often do, and we reviewed a week’s worth of newsletters ... then we went back and reviewed some more ...
We send out “From the Newsroom” newsletters four times a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. After Carl took the reins in the sports department, we decided that our Thursday newsletter would take on a sports focus. Our digital team loved it and decided that we should kick off a whole new sports-only newsletter — a great idea!
Me, being me, took it farther — why stop at a newsletter? Why not throw a podcast into the mix? After all, Carl’s background is in radio broadcast — so, why not add a little more to what Daily Journal sports can offer the community? The idea grabbed hold and, today, it gains its wings!
This afternoon (Wednesday), Carl’s first newsletter and podcast, both titled “Carl’s Corner,” will hit the interwebs, bringing readers — and listeners — a fresh spin on sports.
Am I excited? Yes!
Carl has plans to dig into a multitude of sporting events and topics — from youth to middle school, JV, varsity, college ... the things that have a big spotlight shone upon them to the lesser known activities hiding in the shadows ... he’s got big plans! I’m excited to see where he takes them!
Personally, I’m new to the world of podcasts. I have never listened to one, believe it or not! Carl’s Corner will be my first podcast listening experience, and though I have had grand ideas for podcast topics from time to time, I never did anything with them.
Are you interested in receiving Carl’s Corner, our From the Newsroom newsletter or both? They can be signed up for simply by entering your email address at the following link: fergusfallsjournal.com/newsletters/.
Who knows what kind of doors this whole podcast thing will open up over here! You just never know what will happen when I put that thinking cap on ...
