Many graduates of Fergus Falls High School (FFHS) attribute success in later life, at least in part, to instructors during their early adult lives. Another contributor to success is support from FFHS classmates who became lifelong friends.
One of them is JoAnne Hoff Collins, a 1966 FFHS grad who in recent years has chaired class reunion planning.
She grew up in Underwood and attended school there through eighth grade. Between Underwood and Fergus Falls she lived in another small town, Portland, northwest of Fargo.
Collins moved with her family from eastern North Dakota to Fergus Falls just prior to beginning her sophomore year at Fergus Falls High School in the fall of 1963.
“The prospect of entering my sophomore year in big city Fergus Falls was pretty daunting, after my ninth-grade school year in a small North Dakota town,” she said. “But I shouldn’t have worried.”
She says she’s forever grateful that she felt welcomed almost immediately in Fergus Falls. Things came together quickly for her.
She loved being a part of what she describes as amazing formations during halftime at home football games, marching with the band in parades and being a part of concerts.
“Teachers also helped me to fit in and discover the joy in learning, especially two instructors during my senior year of high school,” Collins said.
They were chemistry teacher Earl Engan and English teacher Bill Raaen.
“Science never came easy to me, but surprisingly I caught on to chemistry because Mr. Engan made it fun. He presented concepts at the chalkboard in easy-to-follow terms and diagrams.”
She added that Engan was very patient and encouraging.
“The sparkle in his eye and his impish smile were very compelling to me,” Collins said. “Having classmate Nancy Van Dyken for my lab partner certainly added to the fun.”
She said that Raaen had a real passion for teaching literature.
“Mr. Raaen made literature come alive in his spirited, animated style. I remember him strutting across the front of the classroom, his knees high, demonstrating some character we had read about.”
Another time, Collins remembers waving her hand, wanting Raaen to call on her.
“I felt inspired to add to the discussion on what we were reading,” she said. “I remember being almost emotionally drawn in. This was from a student who, more often than not, prayed the teacher would not call on me.”
She recalls being one of only two girls in geometry class taught by Alton Fiskness in a room in the vocational wing of the old high school.
“Looking back, geometry was my favorite math class,” she said. “I credit my love of quilting to the geometric principles that Mr. Fiskness worked very hard to teach us.”
Collins worked in career and technical education in the Twin Cities. Now retired, she and her husband, Les, have a summer cabin close to Otter Tail Lake and Glendalough State Park. They are the parents of three children and five grandchildren.
Social potlucks in the class of 1966
The term “potluck” referred to a social gathering of girlfriends unique to Fergus Falls during the 1960s.
“There were several potlucks in our class, each comprised of different groups of friends,” recalls JoAnne Hoff Collins. “I’m pretty sure classes before and after ours also had potlucks.”
The potluck Collins was invited to join, along with Pauline Winjum and Lynda Schultz, both also new arrivals to FFHS, got together for dinner before all home football and basketball games.
“I made lifelong friends in my potluck, played my clarinet in band and felt like I truly belonged.”
Potluck gatherings were rotated at homes of classmates. Mothers prepared the main entrees such as beef stroganoff and classmates brought side dishes such as salads, bread and soda.
“All of us had friends outside our potluck group. For me, Pauline and Lynda, our potluck certainly helped to make our transition to FFHS easier.”
