book by the late Bill Van Dyken, who served as pastor at Federated Church in Fergus Falls, is a good read. The wisdom that he shared during his life is still relevant today, 34 years after his passing.
Bill completed the draft of his book in 1985, two years prior to his death in 1987. Later on the manuscript went missing but, 30 years later, it was found. Final editing then took place prior to publication.
The book finally came off the press by Victor Lundeen Company in October 2020, with the title of “My Faith” and subtitle of “You can think and believe.”
Daughter Nancy, one of three children of Bill and Marjorie Van Dyken and a classmate of mine, replied to my email a few days ago.
She said, “It was comforting to read my father’s book, to hear his wisdom and voice once again. He was such a forward thinker.”
Buzz Lundeen said the edit of Bill’s original manuscript only changed a few words, and did not change the Rev. Van Dyken’s writing style.
“When you read the book you will be getting Bill’s thoughts just as he wrote them,” said Buzz. “His thoughts on the book topics will help people understand the Bible and Christianity in a new way.”
Early on, in the 88-page book, Van Dyken emphasizes that if a person’s faith today is the same as what it was 10 years ago, or even a year ago, that person has stopped growing.
The future pastor of Federated Church in Fergus Falls was born in 1909 and was raised in Two Harbors along the shores of Lake Superior, north of Duluth.
After four years of college and three years in the seminary, he took his first assignment as a pastor in the Badlands of South Dakota.
“A few miles from the town where I was to live, I came to a crossroads,” Van Dyken wrote. “I had a feeling that God was with me. I put the car into gear and went forward into some of the richest experiences of my life.”
Later, he served 35 years as pastor at Federated Church in Fergus Falls, from 1939 to 1974.
One of his chapters is devoted to thinking about faith and works.
“We all know people who may not say much about their beliefs, but they are kind, loving and thoughtful,” wrote Van Dyken, “and they are good people to be around.”
He referred to the words of Jesus, “Live your life in service to others. Say no to selfishness.”
In a chapter titled “Think about mystery, not magic,” Van Dyken writes, “When we listen to God’s will for us, tune ourselves to hear what He has to say to us, God is freed to do things through us we could never do by ourselves.”
Roger Maris’ classic season was in 1961
On this date, in 1961, Fargo local and New York Yankee slugger Roger Maris had 41 home runs enroute to breaking Babe Ruth’s single-season record of 60 home runs.
Roger hit number 41 of a pitch thrown by Minnesota Twins star pitcher Camilo Pascual on Aug. 4, 1961. Seven days later, on Aug. 11, he slugged number 42 off the delivery from Pete Burnside of the Washington Senators.
Roger broke Babe Ruth’s record at Yankee Stadium on the final day of the regular season, on Oct. 1, 1961. The pitch came from Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox. Roger slugged the pitch over the fence in right field for home run number 61.
That year the Yankees went on to win the World Series.
Roger was a Fargo Shanley grad. He was not only a great hitter but also a great runner, great outfielder, and great family man with wife Pat and six children. He was only 51 when he died of cancer in 1985.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
