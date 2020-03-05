teammates, Kevin Pearson and Dan Sternberg, teaching here at Kennedy School,” LeRoy said.
The elder Quernemoen has been an Otter fan since high school when, in the early 1940s, he followed the high school athletic career of his friend and future Minnesota Gopher athlete Evie Faunce.
Quernemoen, after serving in World War II, started a milk truck route in Fergus Falls.
He has watched Otter basketball games over the years at the old Washington School gym at the northeast corner of Union and Cavour avenues, at the gym next to Roosevelt Park and today at Kennedy Secondary School.
Quernemoen always remembered the 1957 snowstorm that struck during region play at Concordia College in Moorhead when the Otter boys played Alexandria in the region semifinals.
“Most of the Fergus fans stayed overnight in Moorhead, but I needed to head back home for the milk route the next day,” Quernemoen said. “We had the old road back in those days, before the interstate highway was built. Getting home in that snowstorm was a real challenge.”
The next evening was more fun for Quernemoen and Otter fans. Good weather prevailed for the trip back to Concordia. The Otter boys won the region title and, under coach Duane Baglien, advanced to the state tournament for the first time in 37 years.
Otter girls basketball was added in the 1970s and Quernemoen has been a fan of both the girls and boys since then.
“Our kids play hard every game,” Quernemoen said. “As a community we are proud of all our athletes, in every sport, and those who take part in band and all the other school activities.”
In 2013 Quernemoen, in recognition of being the dean of Otter fans, was inducted into the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame.
