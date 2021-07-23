Former Fergus Falls Otter football player Tom Glorvigen, teammate TomGreenagel, long-time fan LeRoy Quernemoen and others never forgot the famous hook and ladder play that won the game for Fergus Falls in the fall of 1957 in Thief River Falls.
The Otters trailed 26-25 with just over a minute remaining in the game. After a Prowler kick, Fergus Falls took possession of the football on its own 31-yard line. Glorvigen, Otter sophomore quarterback, rolled back and spotted wide receiver Roger Sinner and connected with the Otter senior. Sinner was hit from behind but before being tackled he tossed a lateral to junior running back Tim Cashman. The fleet-footed Cashman headed for the goal line and outran Prowler defensive back Dave Rasmussen.
Fergus Falls used the old hook and ladder play to win the game. Cashman was the trailing running back. This extended the Otter football winning streak to 21 games in the days when there were no playoffs in Minnesota high school football. That 21-game win streak included the final two Otter football games in 1954, the 9-0 season in 1955, the 8-0 season in 1956 and the first two games in 1957.
“The play was 128 counter crisscross bootleg pass,” Greenagel said. “Tom (Glorvigen), Roger (Sinner) and Tim (Cashman) ran it to perfection.”
Glorvigen was later named to the high school all-star football north team that played against the south team in the summer of 1960 at Parade Stadium in St. Paul. Otter lineman Gordy Kvern was captain of the north team. Both Glorvigen and Kvern will be inducted this year into the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame. The old hook and ladder play, designed by Otter coach Norm Galloway and run to perfection in the fall of 1957, their sophomore year, will no doubt be part of some of the conversations during the hall of fame ceremony on July 31.
Glorvigen and Kvern played for Otter head football coach Rocky Elton their junior and senior years.
“Rocky was very good at teaching the proper ways to block and tackle. I can’t say enough good things about him as Otter head football coach,” Kvern said.
Elton had previously played football for Fergus Falls High School and later for the University of Minnesota, as a lineman. He ended his teaching and coaching career in the Twin Cities.
Toso was star Otter and Spartan athlete
Another inductee into this year’s Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame is Mark Toso, a 1975 graduate of Fergus Falls High School. Toso is best remembered as a star Otter boys basketball player and a key member of the Spartan men’s basketball teams. He commends his former coaches. Toso was coached at the junior high level by Jim Donahue, Neil Dahlseid, Duane Loewen and Roger Olson. His senior high coaches were Wally Pearson and Glen Mesker. His Spartan coach was Dave Retzlaff.
“Wally (Pearson) and Retz (Retzlaff) got the best out of their players, me included,” said Toso, a guard for both the Otters and Spartans.
The Otters had good seasons during Toso’s high school junior year in 1973-74 and also his senior year in 1974-75, winning close to 70% of their games.
Toso had two exciting years playing Spartan basketball for Retzlaff, making it to the Minnesota community college state tournament both years. Fergus Falls Community College (today M State) lost in the men’s first-round action in 1976 and made it to the state finals a year later, in 1977. One highlight his first season with the Spartans, in 1976, was scoring the final two baskets in a 77-73 win over Itasca Junior College on the Spartan home court. He scored 22 points in the game.
The following year, in the state semifinals, Toso scored 28 points in leading the Spartans to a 79-75 upset win over Inver Hills.
