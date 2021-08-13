A few days ago I shared with area newspaper representatives that, from my perspective, it’s refreshing to cover county government.
Here in Otter Tail County we are fortunate to have a nonpartisan, five-person county board of commissioners that makes decisions on issues such as road and bridge improvements, housing assistance, development of lake improvement districts, ways to create jobs and enhancements of county parks such as Phelps Mill.
Debates take place in a friendly manner prior to voting on particular issues. Most often the votes reflect on what’s best for the well-being of county residents.
A few journalists in Otter Tail County responded. All of them agreed with me that it is reassuring to step back and remind ourselves that local and regional political boards, for the most part, govern in a respectful and responsible manner.
We commend not only the county board but also the city councils, township boards and school boards in our area. They also work in a nonpartisan environment.
State legislative and congressional debates can, at times, be nasty. This can also be very discouraging to the average constituent.
Lawmakers in St. Paul and Washington, D.C., could learn from local government proceedings and debates here in Otter Tail County, where we focus on the issues.
August football
practices recalled
Fergus Falls Otter football practices which begin in August, prior to the start of the fall season, remain in the minds of many FFHS grads long after their playing days.
Two of them are Ken Kothe, Class of 1963 and Dan Larson, Class of 1965.
“The very first thing I remember were the two-a-day practices,” Kothe said. “The morning sessions weren’t bad but the afternoons were really challenging.”
Rocky Elton, head coach, spoke to Kothe and the other players before they ran twice around the levee.
“It was brutal,” Kothe said, “and I wasn’t in football shape.”
After the second session, in the afternoon, some of the players became physically ill. Elton called a halt to practice and said, “You guys have to be in better shape. You’ll have more sickness before you die. Now get back to work.”
Looking back, Kothe believes this was Elton’s way of keeping his Otter football players tough and focused.
“Those words never hurt any of us, rather they helped,” Kothe said. he remembers some good teammates in the fall of 1961, Kothe’s junior year. On the line were Dick Werner, Chuck Swanson, Marc Wermager, Vic Halverson, Dick Gillund, Don Gamber and Steve LeGrand.
In the backfield were Barry Johnson, Paul Arneson, Larry Mathison and Loren Kern. Kothe played tight end and outside linebacker.
The Otters were ranked eighth in the state in 1961, in the days when there were no playoffs. Fergus Falls finished 7-1, losing only to Alexandria.
Larson says that, in the mid-1960s, he didn’t look forward to two weeks of usually hot, humid August weather for football practice twice a day.
“We also had morning and afternoon practices,” he said, under coach R.J. Koepsell. “We seldom drank water. After practice we were encouraged to take salt pills to replenish what we lost by sweating so much.”
Unlike today, there weren’t trainers available to assist players following injuries during the mid-1960s practice sessions.
“You either sat out or practiced, then went to a doctor after practice,” Larson said. “We didn’t think much of the conditions. That’s just what you did to prepare for the regular season.”
He said that running laps around the practice field together was a practice ritual, sometimes many times.
“We all went through the grind together,” Larson said, “and it did bring us together for a common goal each glorious Friday night. We all trekked up the hill, through Roosevelt Park, and were greeted by dazzling Friday night lights. Home games were really special.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
