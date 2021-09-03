A thanks is in order to each person who reads his or her community newspaper.
Today, newspapers are needed more than ever. Knowledge about schools, cities and county government disappears when there is no local newspaper.
Most people are aware that newspaper closings have taken place throughout the United States in recent years.
During a Zoom meeting in mid-August, sponsored by the Fergus Falls-based West Central Initiative, it was emphasized that close to 200 counties across the nation have no access to daily or weekly newspapers.
Here in Minnesota, the International Falls newspaper closed its doors earlier this summer.
“Local journalists, through their news and feature stories, define who we are,” said panel member Art Cullen of the award-winning Storm Lake newspaper in Iowa.
Unfortunately, many people today get their only news through social media. Learning about a Hollywood celebrity often takes the place of what went on at city council and school board meetings.
“Today the internet is the king of the hill,” said Reed Anfinson, Elbow Lake publisher.
“Most newspapers, despite all their challenges, should be commended for doing their best in changing times,” said Anna Wasescha, president of West Central Initiative.
John Tures, professor of political science at LaGrange College in Georgia, points out that the Founding Fathers enshrined freedom of the press and speech in the U.S. Constitution.
Another thanks to you, our loyal readers.
Remembering Ed Asner
I’ll always remember Ed Asner, 91, who died Aug. 29. He took the role of Lou Grant on the Mary Tyler Moore TV show that ran during the 1970s.
Moore had the role of Mary Richards who worked for Grant (Asner) in the fictional WJM TV newsroom in Minneapolis. Lou became a tough but lovable boss to Mary.
This comedy series is rated No. 6 on the all-time list of “100 Best Written TV Series.”
Richards lived in a fictional apartment inside a large house. TV footage regularly showed the outside of a real house at Kenwood Parkway a short distance from downtown Minneapolis.
Once fans of the TV series discovered where the exterior shots were taken, the house became a popular tourist destination.
Richards rented her apartment from Phyllis Lindstrom (Cloris Leachman) and became a best friend to upstairs neighbor Rhoda Morgenstern (Valerie Harper).
It was a fun time for Richards while working as an associate producer for the 6 p.m. newscast at the downtown TV studio alongside news writer Murray Slaughter (Gavin MacLeod) and buffoonish anchorman Ted Baxter (Ted Knight).
Renowned TV anchorman Walter Kronkite made a guest appearance on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Richards hosted many hilarious parties at her apartment. She became engaged twice, but remained single throughout the TV series.
A statue of Mary Tyler Moore, honoring her character of Mary Richards who turned the world on with her smile (as noted at the beginning of each TV show), is located at the corner of Nicollet Avenue and Seventh Street in downtown Minneapolis.
Moore was 80 when she died in 2017.
The dream of pro football
Fergus Falls High School graduates Ken and Katie (Beamish) Kothe are proud of their grandson Isaiah Weston who is a wide receiver for the University of Northern Iowa (UNI).
Isaiah is a psychology major at UNI who has been selected to play in the January 2022 NFL Collegiate Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl in southern California.
The game provides college senior NFL prospects the opportunity to showcase their talents to all 32 NFL teams.
In 2019, Isaiah led UNI with 1,053 yards and 10 touchdown catches. He is 6 feet 4 and 210 pounds and played high school football at St. Michael-Albertville, southeast of St. Cloud.
Isaiah is the son of Ken and Katie’s daughter, Naomi Weston, and her husband James.
Making it to the NFL is not easy, but Isaiah plans to give it his best shot.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
