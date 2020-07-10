A letter from Harper’s Magazine has been making the rounds online recently. It’s titled “A Letter on Justice and Open Debate” but has simply been called The Letter on social media. It comes in the wake of another wave of backlash against author J.K. Rowling for transphobic comments she posted to Twitter, leading to defenders of the author and the author herself decrying what they call “cancel culture.”
“Our cultural institutions are facing a moment of trial,” The Letter reads. It claims that free speech is becoming more constricted and cites vague actions taken against editors, authors, journalists, professors, researchers and heads of organizations due to actions they’ve taken or things they’ve said, without naming names. “While we have come to expect this on the radical right,” it reads, “censoriousness is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.”
The letter was signed by more than 150 writers, academics and artists, including J.K. Rowling herself, although two of the signers have since tried to distance themselves from The Letter. Jennifer Finney Boylan, author and contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, tweeted, “I did not know who else had signed that letter. I thought I was endorsing a well-meaning, if vague, letter against internet shaming. I did know Chomsky, Steinem and Atwood were in, and I thought, good company. The consequences are mine to bear. I am so sorry.”
The Letter drew criticism not simply because it came so close to the backlash against J.K. Rowling for likening hormone therapy for transgender people to gay conversion therapy and was therefore seen as a defense of her statements, but because many of the signers themselves have engaged in the behavior The Letter condemns, and because the only real backlash or “cancellation” many of the signers have faced is simply people publicly disagreeing with them when they post ill-researched and damaging opinions on Twitter. Many readers were also confused because, with no specific examples of what exactly they’re against (aside from vague references, including one possible to the New York Times editor who resigned because he ran the Tom Cotton op-ed about how the military should kill protestors), it was difficult to understand what exactly they were taking a stand against. The eclectic list of signers also muddled a critical read of the text’s agenda.
I think The Letter is in poor taste and came at a bad time. None of the people who signed, many who are millionaires with huge platforms, are in no danger of being censored or “canceled.” What they are facing are consequences for their actions. Its vague examples and nonspecific wording should be criticized, at a time when many organizations and people are under fire for past racist transgressions, for not wearing masks in public, for vandalizing BLM signs. Should people not be allowed to disagree with each other? Where does The Letter draw the line between valid criticism and censorship/cancellation?
The Letter argues, “As writers we need a culture that leaves us room for experimentation, risk taking, and even mistakes. We need to preserve the possibility of good-faith disagreements without dire professional consequences.” Again, unclear what “good-faith disagreements” it’s referring to, but it does seem to suggest that certain groups of people should be allowed to make mistakes without consequences, and that promoting the idea that trans women are inherently dangerous (an argument J.K. Rowling often makes when she claims that trans women are a threat to cis women) is a “good-faith disagreement” and not a propogation of unfounded transphobic rhetoric.
I find The Letter itself dangerous, poorly timed and frankly tone deaf in every conceivable way.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
