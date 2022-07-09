Last Thursday afternoon I was traveling back to Fergus Falls from South Dakota via I-29 as I got closer to Wahpeton I got a call from the publisher of the Wahpeton Daily News, Tara Klostreich, saying the tornado whistles were going off in Wahpeton and I could hear it through the phone. They were taking shelter because a funnel cloud had been spotted and was starting to form into a small possible tornado. Thankfully by the time I was actually passing through Wahpeton the danger had passed and everything was fine.
This made me think of how lucky we are to have whistles/sirens to warn us of a possible tornado. I can only imagine that pretty much everyone in Wahpeton/Breckenridge took shelter for at least five to ten minutes until the immediate danger passed. Even more dangerous is when these types of weather events happen in the dead of night when most of us are sound asleep. It is comforting to know that someone is watching the weather radar and will alert us with the tornado whistle if warranted. Tornado whistles are a lifesaver, it’s that simple. When I write that tornado whistles are a welcome sound it’s not because I like to hear them, it’s because I’m glad that it is warning of a possible tornado.
Just think of the difference it would have made here in Fergus Falls back in 1919 when the cyclone hit? That is estimated to have been an F5 tornado based on the amount of damage (44 city blocks leveled) and photographic evidence. Sadly 57 people died. And of those 57, at least 30 of them were at the Grand Hotel that once stood at what’s now the location of Walgreens, across the street from Service Food Market in downtown Fergus Falls. If those people could have been warned I’m sure they would have sought shelter. I am amazed that the Old Library (currently Daily Journal offices) did not get damaged as it is located adjacent across the parking lot from Walgreens. Apparently the cyclone went around the Old Library and hit the hotel full force.
A popular legend that I remember from my childhood is that a tornado will not strike between two rivers near the point where they join. A town is essentially protected and tornado proof. The twin towns (Wahpeton and Breckenridge) have the Ottertail and the Bois de Sioux rivers connecting to form the headwaters of the Red River. While growing up there I always felt protected even though I have plenty of memories heading to the basement in a hurry because the tornado whistles were going off. The truth is we were not protected. A tornado could easily hit the area, they have just been lucky so do not let your guard down and head for cover when the whistle sounds.