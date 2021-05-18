We’ve all seen it by now. If not, take note. Farm home, down-home, lake home, your home, my home or any picture worth looking at has it. The final signature of a good picture from bedroom, to couch, to front porches has this item. It is a throw, a soft blanket, tossed neatly and gently onto any space of grace.
No longer do we fold a blanket up all neat and tidy placing it at the end of the bed. Rather, it is strategically placed so as to invite one to take the corner of it and finish tossing the throw right on over one’s self while relaxing in the area where it is on display.
Not sure when it came into fashion, but I’m glad it did. Couple that with a neutral colored mug filled to the brim with something warm and you’ve got yourself a winner. After all, the world offers little respite and one look at a pic such as this and well … you’ve just hit the reset button … or pause … take your pick.
It’s a good thing to wrap you up in cozy. It acts as a shield you know. It’s a shield not only for the body, but for the heart. We need to pause and reset the rewind before things completely unravel round us. We were not made to go into the deep without the quiet. We’re just built that way. Engines need oil. Cars need gas. We need pause.
Jesus appears to be the one who set the trend now trending. After all, he was wrapped in swaddling clothes once born … all cozy like, in the pause of night, in the midst of one crazy world round him. And when it was all said and done, they wrapped his beautiful body, after being taken down from the cross, in cloth, to be laid gently in the tomb. I would suppose it mattered not to him, but for those who did so, it brought immense comfort by showing respect for a man who had literally just been to hell and back.
It’s a comfort to be comforted, and I’ve purchased several of the cozy like blankets to wrap myself up in the middle of pause. It’s therapeutic. I’ve given myself permission to do so, and I hope you have too. For under a $20 spot, you can gather every weary portion and be blessed in such manner.
I like how 2 Corinthians 1:3 puts it in. It’s a dandy. “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.”
So wrap yourself up and be comforted. Grab his word along with it and he will speak comfort and in turn, you will be able to comfort those who need his. Splurge on yourself with care, and you may, in turn, be better able to care for others. It’s not selfish to take care of ourselves. Rather … it’s a gift “for such a time as this” (Esther 4:14). Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
