Last month, I wrote about some of my thoughts on the Habitat 500 bike ride and I wanted to supplement those thoughts prior to the ride in mid-July. I think one of the really great things about the ride is the chance to slow down – literally and figuratively. I understand that most people in our society today experience a low level of constant stress that adversely affects their health in a number of ways. Most people are not even aware of this stress, since it is constant, and they don’t really know what it feels like to be relaxed. This is one of the truly transformative features of a multi-day ride over long distances.
The rhythm of your life is reduced to riding each day and you see the world go by at 12-14 miles per hour – not the normal 55-65 miles per hour we are used to by car. You appreciate the sun as it slowly climbs into the sky each day. You feel your body slowly adapt to the bike, your muscles warm up, your breathing begin to be more deliberate and deeper. Of course, it’s not all duckies and bunnies, there are challenges. There are hills, and wind, and of course inclement weather.
The first Habitat 500 I rode in it rained the first four days. That first day, a 65-mile route, it rained most of the day. I remember it as such a blessing since I had never ridden that far before in one day and the rain kept my body from overheating in the hotter summer temperatures. The challenges of the road reminded me of other times I have suffered physically in my life. That kind of suffering helps me appreciate the small blessings of each moment. Passing the time talking and visiting with the other riders, seeking refuge in a small country church rest stop and eating some M&M’s; or how great it feels when the wind finally dies off, or the sun peeks through the clouds. I think it was the Buddha who thought that the central truth of life was suffering. I’m not sure I could go that far, but suffering is a central fact of our existence.
Slowing down and riding in the Habitat 500, I can appreciate the blessings that come out of physical suffering. At Habitat, our goal is to help families become self-reliant. We seek to demonstrate the love of Jesus in a very real and fundamental way – helping a family own their own home. Our homes are a part of the foundation of our lives. It is where we can take refuge from the outside world and the suffering we encounter there. Home is where we experience and count our blessings. I encourage everyone to ride with us on the Habitat 500 or sponsor a rider. Help Diona and her family know the joys of home.