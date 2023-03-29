In a much hotter, drier land than here, my family befriended the even bigger family across the street. The older kids went back and forth, playing together: hide and seek, tag, baseball, golf, football. We all were Americans born of Americans, easily sharing traditions and foods from our different ethnic backgrounds. America, the melting pot.
Later and elsewhere, I studied Latin first then switched to Spanish. Even as beginner-level Spanish invaded my dreams, I was bothered. We watched a lot of movies and read little. We inched painfully slowly compared to Latin class.
Also, I remembered my old neighbors and my schoolmates from various Spanish-speaking lands. No bull ever appeared in our conversations. So, why were my class watching bullfighting videos as though they were the pinnacle of Spanish culture? Today, bullfighting is banned in four Mexican states and Mexico City. Forbes reports less than 6% of Spaniards today have high interest in bullfighting.
College Spanish was even worse. My Spanish 202 class was taught by a Texan who told us endlessly how she had spent a year abroad in Mexico and hated it all: her host family’s dysfunction, the food, and so forth.
Now, culture shock happens. The novelty of a new place wears off. A person tires of the stress of constantly living in unfamiliar ways by incompletely understood rules, hearing unfamiliar sounds, eating new foods, and feeling disconnected, without refuge. It breeds infinite homesickness. Your temperament, breadth of experience, age, support system and connection to the community all factor in how well you cope.
But her behavior just didn’t fit. Why wallow instead of teach? Maybe she had faked her resume, and was trying not to be caught by spinning racist tales of her host family instead of actually teaching. The more I have fact-checked what she claimed of Mexico, the more I know that she fed us horrible misinformation barely tinged by any fact. She also lied to me about another professor’s words.
I was young. I didn’t know I could complain about her in-class rants to the department head or the dean of students. Somebody else did, though. She was fired after that semester.
The Rabbi Hillel famously wrote: "That which is hateful to you, do not do unto your fellow. That is the whole Torah; the rest is the explanation; go and learn."
A few decades later, Jesus echoed Hillel when saying: “Love as your neighbor as thyself.” The Ninth Commandment also says “do not bear false witness against your neighbor.” The Golden rule appears in many other religions.
Racist speech bears false witness against whole peoples for the perceived faults of a few. Like any hate or false speech, it hurts all listeners, even these who completely disbelieve- and we rarely completely disbelieve. Holding a position of trust worsens the damage a spewer of hate does.
My advanced Spanish classes remained heavily focused on workbook drills and movie watching.
Meanwhile, my French classes were very different: I was reading French poetry and Jean de la Fontaine’s fables of Reynard the fox. I wrote essays in French. Everything which I felt to be missing from my Spanish classes, my French classes had: respect for the language’s beauty, artistic heritage, and literature. Learning French was far more like learning Latin, in fact, except for the language labs.
Racist teacher aside, I was upset by the repeated deficiencies in how Spanish was taught at all levels I took. Strange, isn’t it? It’s not as though Spanish is unknown here. The US has more native Spanish speakers than Spain itself, and American writings in Spanish date to 1610!
Much of the Americas also speak Spanish, as well as the Philippines. It’s the second most spoken language in the world, after English, and the most commonly studied “foreign language” in the US.
It is worth teaching better with higher expectations. After reading about changes and meeting the next generation of Spanish teachers, I am hopeful things have improved.
I hope that reading poetry, short phrases, and short tales now are part of introductory Spanish curricula. Poems, stories, riddles, memorizing set phrases and idioms and other language play are how children learn language, and also how we enjoy the lifelong bounty of language.
I later read the Nobel Laureate poet Octavio Paz, who sadly went unmentioned in any of my Spanish classes. His Nobel Lecture “In Search of the Present” is a fascinating read about language, modernity, and history.
These following lines are from his “Letter to León Felipe” from Ladera Este (East Slope.)
...
"La escritura poética es apprender a leer
le hueco de la escritura en la escrita
No huellas de lo que fuimos caminos
hacias lo que somos …
“Writing poetry is learning to read
The written gap in writing
Not (the) tracks of what we were (but the) paths
towards what we are.”