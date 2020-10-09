Remember the movie Trading Places, when the rich guy and the homeless guy switch places, and the rich guy turns to crime, and the poor guy becomes a successful business executive?
I have been thinking about a new movie called “Trading Phones.”
The movie is about how an ultra-left-wing liberal and an ultra-right-wing Trumpist bump into each other on the street, causing their identical phones to fall to the ground. In a rush, they pick up each other’s phone. Serendipity would have it that, despite their vast ideological differences, they chose the same phone password. And oh yeah, there would be no way either one would know their phones were switched.
After, say, six months, the liberal would become a Trumpist, and the Trumpist would become a liberal. They would become this way because, after reading each other’s phones for that long, they would begin to believe that the other side was right all along.
I got this idea after watching “The Social Dilemma” on Netflix. While it sounds just about as unrealistic as “Trading Places,” I’m not convinced it is.
If you haven’t already noticed, Facebook, Twitter, Google, Instagram and all the other internet sites pay close attention to what you search for, buy and click on. For example, for a physics class I teach, I purchased some model rockets. Only hours later, while playing a game of Words with Friends, an ad for rocket engine igniters appeared in between games.
As a former advertising sales manager, this kind of advertising is ingenious. While newspaper advertising was good, there was no way to guarantee that we delivered the advertisers’ message to precisely the right person at the right time. The internet has improved those odds considerably.
After months and months, years and years, “the internet” gets to know you pretty well. It certainly knows what you want to read.
So, if you search for an article or video that is pro-Trump or anti-Trump, the internet notices that, and gives you suggestions for another article. If you click on that article, it’s going to send you another one. And so on, and so forth.
The internet will also provide a wide variety of media, including news. The news will only be pro-Trump or anti-Trump, even if it appears to be objective. Facts are really secondary; the political bent is important. Oh, and by the way, the leader of your political party claims that every news story that is not favorable to your side is fake news.
As another twist, right after the phones are switched, the liberal decides to move to the country, and the Trumpist decides to move to the city. Thus, everyone they encounter getting the same information they are on their new phones. Thus, word of mouth seems to confirm everything they are reading on their phone.
Would you switch sides? Doubtful in reality, of course. But there is the question of who is really telling the truth, or if there is truth?
I have long believed that those who are on the Trump side of the internet equation, despite what Trump says, are receiving the fake news. I believe that because the information that is anti-Trump comes from the traditional news organizations — the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Economist. The pro-Trump information, particularly the conspiracy stuff, comes from internet sites with no track record at all.
But maybe I’m wrong. Maybe everything that is positive about Trump is true, and everything that’s negative about Trump is false. Maybe four more years of Trump is what is best for our country, and that his efforts to “drain the swamp” and shake things up in Washington will truly evolve into something great.
I’ll never know this, of course. I won’t know this because my phone has not searched for pro-Trump or anti-liberal news, enough times to feed me the right information. Even when I try to search for pro-Trump stories, they don’t appear, because apparently my phone knows better.
At least the internet tells us the truth about ourselves.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
