It's becoming an inter-office joke that I may be cursed when it comes to work-related travel.
It all started in January 2022 when I traveled to the Twin Cities for the Minnesota Newspaper Association Annual Convention and Better Newspaper Awards. The convention and awards were great, my lodging — not so much! I was literally wrapping myself in a towel as someone was pounding on my door after getting out of the shower, yelling that I would be there in a minute, when my hotel room door flew open and maintenance was standing in my doorway. I wasn't impressed! Apparently one of the rooms below me was flooding through the ceiling, but they would not even allow me to close the door to get dressed before coming in and confirming that I hadn't flooded the bathroom. (I hadn't.)
The next morning, I drove home in a snowstorm.
Fast forward to September 2022. I was asked to attend the Online Newspaper Association conference in Los Angeles. I got registered, made all the travel arrangements and then the conference personnel told me five days before the conference that I didn't meet their (extra-stringent) COVID-19 protocols, so my registration was being converted to virtual registration. I attended from the comfort of my own home, but some of the sessions I was most looking forward to were in-person only — bummer!
Moving forward to January 2023, I once again headed to the MNA Annual Convention and Better Newspaper Awards and, once again, they were great except for the accommodations! No one barged in on me in a towel, but it sounded like a tea kettle was whistling at full volume in the ceiling next to my bed for my entire stay. The building engineer came, but there was nothing to be done but listen to grinding metal for the entirety of my time in my hotel room, with five minute breaks here and there. Needless to say, not a lot of sleeping was accomplished.
And again, this year, I drove home, white-knuckled, in snowstorm at a whopping 45 miles per hour on the interstate.
That brings me to my most recent travel ...
I was slated to fly out of MSP on Apr. 1 for America's Newspapers' Executive Development Program and Mega-Conference. Due to impending weather and needing to be at the airport bright and early on Saturday, I left on Friday. I was barely to my destination when my flight was canceled and rescheduled for Sunday — not arriving until the opening reception and first half of sessions for the Executive Development Program were over. I was incredibly disappointed, but gained a wealth of information in the sessions I was able to attend, and was able to attend the Mega-Conference in its entirety, which was quite possibly the most beneficial conference I have attended to date. (More on that later.)
Before I even had my suitcase packed for my outgoing flight, I was notified that weather in Minnesota was bad (again). I expected my flight to be canceled but did my due diligence and packed and prepared to depart the next morning (Apr. 5). The next morning I got a notice of delay ... then another one. I checked out of my hotel and caught a Lyft to a nearby burger joint called Rodeo Goat to have lunch and blow some time. With no more delay notices, I hit the airport and made it all the way through baggage and security in about 15 minutes and was at my gate within 25.
I had a few hours to kill, people watched as travelers berated airline staff over things entirely out of their control, and sustained a gate change before finally boarding what I will consider the worst flight I have ever had.
Despite the two delays, we still took off late for our departure. The pilot did his due diligence to try and make up time, but that resulted in a very abrupt ascent and descent which resulted in multiple children and adults on the flight crying and groaning over pressure issues and pain in their ears and head. It was the first flight I can say that I've ever had that left me unable to equalize the pressure in my ears, and I am still battling with one of my ears.
After I got off the flight, I was noticeably ill, which certainly wasn't the case before the flight. What I thought was some altitude-related illness resulted in full-blown flu and I was down for the count for the remainder of the week and most of the weekend.
Despite it all, I am looking forward to my next work-related travel stint. It is now becoming humorous, though I would like to tack a win up on my side next time around!