The late Ginny Hanson Stabnow, whose two treasured scrapbooks are now at the Otter Tail County Historical Society in Fergus Falls, knew the importance of county history and its preservation.
Ginny, a 1947 graduate of Fergus Falls High School and retired Battle Lake teacher, died Jan. 23, 2022, in Fergus Falls. Her husband was the late Ronald Stabnow and her late father was the well-known Knute Hanson who many people remember as secretary for the West Otter Tail County Fair in Fergus Falls from 1939 to 1972.
Most of Knute’s years with the county fair were those fond days at the old fairgrounds which is now the location of Kennedy Secondary School.
A few days ago I was contacted by Ginny’s daughter, Carrie Stabnow Fisher, who asked if I would be interested in looking through the two scrapbooks before they were filed at the county museum. I happily said yes in reply.
“My mother was a friend of Harley Oyloe and anyone who had anything to do with Fergus Falls baseball in the 1940s and 1950s,” Carrie said. “Grampa Knute was secretary of the Fergus Falls Red Sox from 1947 to 1951, managed the Fergus VFW baseball team, served on the State Amateur Baseball Association Board of Directors and was regional baseball commissioner.”
Ginny, after high school graduation, attended Bethel College in St. Paul and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in education. During that time she met Ronald Stabnow. They married June 30, 1951, and a month later moved into their home on Holdt Street in Battle Lake. She lived there for 70 years until moving to Mill Street Residence in October 2021.
Many graduates of Battle Lake High School remember Ginny teaching history, social studies and physical education. She also worked for her father, Knute, and helped him run his business service, assisted him during the county fair and worked during tax season at H&R Block and M&S in Fergus Falls.
I took several photos of topics that grabbed my attention while going through Ginny’s two scrapbooks.
One photo is her American Junior Red Cross card for the year 1943-44, three years prior to her high school graduation. While reading her obituary, it was noted that Ginny volunteered with the Red Cross bloodmobile from 1952 to 2016 and also gave swimming lessons through the Red Cross.
Ginny lived through World War II which ran from 1941 to 1945. She kept a copy of merchandise auctioned off during a War Bond Auction Rally in Fergus Falls on April 14, 1943. Among the donations were a $5 meal book from Skogmo Café, $5 worth of light globes from Hintgen-Karst, merchandise of $6 each from Norby’s and O’Meara’s department stores and a coffee table from J.C. Penney Company.
Norby’s also published the Friday night “Norby’s Kickoff” pamphlet during Fergus Falls Otter home football games during the 1940s. Star players included left end Bill Lundeen, fullback Earl Perkins and halfback Frank Johnson.
Ginny also kept programs of 1940s Otter basketball games which featured players such as Hub Hovland, Joe Elliott and Bill Foss.
Another scrapbook page included a program for a pop concert on March 1, 1946, featuring the Fergus Falls High School senior chorus, orchestra, concert band and vocal ensembles. In those days the high school auditorium was housed in Washington School just north of downtown Fergus Falls on Cavour Avenue.
I took a photo in her scrapbook of an ad for the Lyric Theater which, in those days, was located just west of what today is the Viking Café in downtown Fergus Falls.
The featured movie was “North West Mounted Police” starring Gary Cooper and Madeline Carroll.
A sincere thanks to Ginny Stabnow’s family (including her children Carrie, Jeff and David) for donating these two treasured scrapbooks compiled by Ginny to the Otter Tail County Historical Society.