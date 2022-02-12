It’s pretty typical in our rural community to ask or receive a question like, “So, where do you go to church”? The resulting conversations likely include the proper name of a physical church and maybe a denomination.
This letter pays tribute to a late pastor and community leader who was less concerned about going to church to simply hear sermons; but rather preferential to people knowing Christ and challenging them to “be the church by serving others generously in the Battle Lake community”.
Our admiration for Kevin Foss developed from a few visits to Bethel Battle Lake each summer, and more so by observing his authentic compassion for people in the area. Kevin, like most clergy, had good words for his members, however he appeared to know that tingling ears was not the culmination of real faith. He gently challenged his friends with the instruction of James, “a faith without works is dead.” His heart modeled service that was free from obligation or expected reciprocity.
Kevin and his family had moved to Battle Lake in 2014. In some ways Kevin was an outlier. It took courage for an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan and Hillcrest Academy alum with deep roots to move into the heart of Twins, Viking and Battler territory. Yet, Kevin quickly became endeared as he and Debi lived a beautiful reflection of Christ’s virtues that influenced so many in our community.
While starting Bethel Battle Lake, Kevin was diagnosed with melanoma cancer which ravaged through his body over five years as it inflicted multiple surgeries, chemo, radiation and countless therapies and hospitalizations. Yet his faith and spirit would not be dampened.
Kevin’s tireless service through suffering is perhaps the most notable element of his time in Battle Lake. For many people, service, compassion and generosity are natural expressions from their achievements, abundance and contentment. We see it often in culture when people “achieve success or make it” by the world’s standards and then their life of service and generosity begins. In contrast, Kevin’s life in Battle Lake might be regarded as disheartening in human terms; sanctioned to a terminal sentence of daily suffering and pain. Yet he would respond with a faith that exuded love for every person, a perpetual smile, and selfless serving when it was anything but convenient or painless. In doing so, Kevin became so loved and admired by the people around the area.
It was not uncommon to hear someone ask how Kevin was doing after yet another serious cancer setback. It was also not uncommon to hear others wonder out loud about how long Kevin must suffer. Could it be that in his distress, Kevin’s example of serving others could only be explained by unadulterated, pure Godly virtue? Although he suffered greatly, we believe Kevin’s time in Battle Lake was God’s perfect timing!
Since 2009, Lisa and I have worked alongside some wonderful, committed people in the area as together we have pursued a transformation in our city, school and Glendalough State Park. A transformation that would ensure a great place to do life with family and friends for generations.
On occasion, we’ve been asked to speak about the transformations that occurred in a small town without a city planner, a chamber of commerce or an EDA at the time. Our remarks conveyed that complex projects would not have been possible without committed leaders who worked tirelessly. The list of people positively affecting our local story is long.
We go on to reference three examples of volunteerism that were unplanned in Battle Lake that profoundly influenced our trajectory. First was the emergence of Network Battle Lake in 2012; a fabulous group of energetic, service-minded people who drove several key projects. The second involved artisans and local art students whose creativity is evident throughout our community. And the third, among the list of 20+ businesses that had started up in Battle Lake, was the emergence of a new church. Bethel Battle Lake was led by Kevin Foss, a man whose servant heart was full of love and compassion that spilled out beautifully and changed how people engaged in community.
He quietly defined church as going into the community rather than going to a church. A church (people) that would clean our local parks and beaches, clean-up at the school in the spring, sponsor the Wenonga Days bounce house for any and every kid, Christmas Day meals for the needy, a Thanksgiving outpouring, holding sports camps in the summer, a vibrant youth group even during COVID-19, worship at the community dock, support for the Child Care Center and the list goes on and on.
There are so many great books about servant leadership like the “All Blacks in Legacy,” “Principle-Centered Leadership” by Covey, the traits of Level 5 leaders in “Good to Great,” and of course Christ the greatest suffering-servant as portrayed in the Bible.
When considering Kevin’s time in Battle Lake, it is remarkable to realize how Bethel has grown, how people’s lives have changed and how our culture of collaboration has been enhanced. This influenced by a man of humble words, stricken with constant pain, and inspired all while COVID-19 distanced people from each other.
James, the half-brother of Christ, tells us, “Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing.”
Even while Kevin suffered his faith was unwavering and his smile was persistent in great joy. He prevailed as he matured in godliness.
Kevin’s brother Dave Foss — also a pastor — recently reflected on Kevin’s passing. “From now on, when people ask me how Kevin is doing, I can respond with assurance and say, he’s never been better!”
We are better too, Kevin. Praise God and thank you!
Kevin Foss died on Jan. 16, 2022, succumbing to his long battle with cancer.