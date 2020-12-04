This is probably one of the toughest columns I have ever had to write. Last Friday, my uncle, Kenneth “Ken” Harty, passed away from COVID-19 complications in South Dakota. Yes, we have the same name, exactly. You see when I was born on Oct. 4, 1968, my uncle was in Vietnam serving as a Marine on the front lines. News coming from Vietnam about the war was grim with many reports of heavy losses, etc. My parents did not think he would make it back alive and as a way to potentially keep his memory alive they named me Kenneth Paul Harty. Well, as you have gathered from reading this, thankfully, he did make it back and so since Oct. 4, 1968 there have been two Kenneth Paul Hartys in the world, until last Friday.
My uncle was a great man who would give anyone the shirt off his back. I’ve always admired him for his courage to do so. I say courage because that is what it takes to do that and he was a better human being than most anyone I know. Certainly, better than me. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
The reason I am writing this column regarding my uncle is because this is where COVID-19 became very real for me. I’m not trying to sound foolish, of course I know many people from all over the world have passed away from COVID-19. It just has not been anyone in my family.
Here is a quick way to describe the difference. A recession is when someone you know loses their job, a depression is when you lose your job. See the difference. It was easy to shrug off the pandemic when it first started, after all it was in China. As it began to rapidly spread we slowly started taking precautions and it hit home for me when the NCAA tournament got canceled. That was a shock and I knew we were in trouble.
Seems like we have all been riding this wave of COVID-19 like a roller coaster ever since and it’s not a fun ride. As a result, some of us have grown use to the current situation and accept it as the new normal and some of us are suffering greatly as our normal course of life has been disrupted seemingly beyond repair.
The fact that someone in my family has now passed away from COVID-19 has made the pandemic very real for me and I am very concerned when I see others not taking the proper precautions to help eliminate the spread. I know the vaccine will be available soon and I am looking forward to better days.
