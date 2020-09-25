Democrats have asked, “How can a Christian vote for Trump?”
A. He really loves this country, the U.S. Constitution and the flag.
B. He really loves you and me, the little people that live between the Washington, D.C. Beltway and Hollywood.
C. He actually keeps his campaign promises.
1. Lowered everyone’s tax.
2. Eliminated the inheritance tax.
3. Appoints judges who follow the constitution.
4. Secured the southern border.
5. Rebuilt the U.S. military.
6. Supports freedom of religion.
7. Arranged the biggest Middle East peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
8. Moved our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
9. Fixed the veterans hospital system.
10. He is pro-life and believes that every baby is a miracle from God.
If everyone gets all their news from the mainstream media, you’ve not heard any of these accomplishments, since 92% of their news regarding President Donald Trump has been negative.
It’s a wonder Trump was able to do anything at all since the Democrats and the news media refused to accept the 2016 election results.
The last 47 months have been one investigation after another. The Mueller investigation, Russian collusion, the impeachment, COVID-19 and the post office investigation.
Tighten your belts; they will come up with several more before the next election. The hatred is deep!
Dennis Sobtzak
Barnesville
