For almost 50 years I’ve remembered Mark Tungseth as a high school junior member of the 1974 Hillcrest Academy Comet basketball team. They won the National Christian High School Invitational Basketball Tournament played at John Brown University in Arkansas.
A flood of memories came to mind after learning of Mark’s passing on May 8. He was a great basketball player but, more important, is that he was a great and caring man. It was no surprise when he excelled in business, teaching, coaching, the ministry and music.
Four years ago Mark was one of five inductees into the Hillcrest Academy Sports Hall of Fame. The entire team from 1974, known as “the Hillcrest Legacy Team” were among the inductees in 2018.
This national recognition 49 years ago for the Comets came just two years prior to Hillcrest becoming a member of the Minnesota State High School League, in 1976.
Mark later played basketball for coach Dave Retzlaff at what was then Fergus Falls Community College, now M State.
“Mark was my starting guard and captain, with attributes of perseverance and leadership,” said Retzlaff to me following Mark’s memorial service May 16 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church, Fergus Falls.
Fergus Falls residents, back in 1974, were glued to their radios listening to play by play in Arkansas by the late Oats LeGrand. The Comet players and coaches, including head coach Bill Colbeck, affectionately referred to LeGrand as “Grand Oats.”
I had the privilege of covering the 1974 Comets, on occasion, for the late Daily Journal sports editor Bruce Bakke.
During halftime of one of the three games during the national tournament in Arkansas, LeGrand interviewed the John Brown U athletic director, Wally Moon. He was a former Los Angeles Dodgers player known for his “moon shot” home runs when the Dodgers first played in the LA Coliseum, prior to completion of the new Dodger Stadium.
In 1959, the year the Dodgers won the World Series over the Chicago White Sox, the coliseum left-field fence was only 250 feet from home plate, but there also was a 40-foot fence.
Moon, a left-handed batter, consulted with friend and baseball star Stan Musial. Moon adjusted his batting stance to emphasize hitting to left field. This proved to be highly successful.
Sister Adela had satisfying ministry
It was a special day on May 11 for me and Steve Wilkinson visiting our early 1960s OLV Catholic School eighth grade teacher Sister Adela Gross, 92, at her retirement home (Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls). Accompanying us was Steve’s wife, Xiao Li.
She was known as Sister Mary Peter during her teaching days in Fergus Falls.
Sister Adela later served as a missionary in Peru, worked with migrant farm workers in south Texas and served the Hispanic community in Melrose.
From 1991 to 1997 she served with the Catholic Bishops Conference in Washington, D.C., coordinating ministry to people on the move. “Part of our work included assistance to those who ministered to carnival and circus workers,” she said.
She is a nun highly respected all across the Diocese of St. Cloud. In 2000, Sister Adela was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Office of Migration and Refugee Services in recognition of her service to migrant workers.
“Over the years I’ve been so thankful for the blessings of good health and a satisfying ministry,” she said.
Many of us have special memories of Sister Adela teaching in the 1960s at Our Lady of Victory School.
One of my favorite memories is Sister Adela, then known as Sister Peter, bringing her class to the audio-visual room and seeing on TV the launch of astronaut John Glenn on Feb. 20, 1962. Glenn became the first American to orbit the earth.
Another fond memory is our OLV eighth grade class trip to Duluth, with a side trip to nearby Two Harbors.