Welcome back to my little space for words! If you missed last week's column, I started off with a brief hello and g'day to all the readers out there -- I've been writing for the Daily Journal for a few weeks now, and I really enjoy it!
I'm breaking down my hunt for a spring gobbler in this column and last week was the first segment of the story. It details getting to the property, finding the (near) perfect spot to set up and trying to stay warm and awake. This week's segment will pick up somewhere around there -- I hope you enjoy!
Episode 2: Acquaintance
As a bounding wave of white flags disappear over the boulder-strewn hills to the North, I offer a quiet apology to the family of deer I disturbed, my words curling into a thick ball of white and disappearing in an instant in front of my face.
As I set up my collapsible ground blind for the first time in the field, I’m amazed at how easy it is to assemble –- each panel pops outwards and serves to create a tensile cube. I stake down my turkey tent, set up my decoys and unfold my little chair. I have just built the best office in the world.
I’m looking at my two decoys, one a hen and one a ‘half-strut’ juvenile male turkey, or ‘jake’, and they’re impressively realistic. They’re so realistic that over an hour later, I look at the hen decoy and am treated to a shot of adrenaline thinking it’s a real bird right in front of me. I’ve harvested only three turkeys before in my life, all with a shotgun, and this is one area of hunting I’ll openly admit to being an absolute novice in.
As I settle down into my camouflaged mobile command post, I’m reminded why I bother with 3 a.m. alarms, expensive gear and the bitter cold and dark associated with so many of the things I love. I have found that suffering and misery are two things inextricably woven through all the pursuits I cannot pull myself away from. I’ve spent hours in the pre-dawn blackness busting ice with my legs and an old marsh pole, only to bring home no ducks but purple shins and the memory of three mallards skidding across skim ice to our frozen-in decoys after an overnight cold snap. The most cherished memories I have of hunting are the ones where I didn’t pull the trigger at all. As I listen to the whistling wings of diving ducks hurtling overhead at highway speeds and the muted honks of tundra swans over the morning prairie, I realize why that is.
As I sip my hot honeyed black tea and soak it all in, I can hear the turkeys about a mile off, and it’s a hectic cacophony of gobbles, cackles and yelps -- there are even sounds they make called ‘kee kee runs’ and ‘assembly calls’. I have no idea what either of these sounds like, but I’m sure I’ve just heard both. I’m just learning the language when it comes to these birds, and I’m a reticent caller, as I have no clue what it is I’m conveying in turkey language to these talkative creatures. I scratch out a few iterations of yelps on my slate call, and then keep quiet.
A few hours go by and I haven’t seen a single turkey yet. The snacks my mom put in my truck the night before have been exhausted, and I’m beginning to think of how I’m not going to live up to the sticky note -- now extra-sticky thanks to my skill at spilling hot sweet tea - she put with the collection of morning goodies: “GOOD LUCK! Bring back feathers :)”.
And that’s when I see the first turkey and he’s a big one.
I hope you swing by next week to check out the next part of this series! Until then, go out and get amongst it!
Turkey Facts:
- An adult wild turkey can have as many at 6,000 feathers
- They can reach speeds of nearly 20 mph running, and hit 50 mph in flight
- You can determine the age and sex of a turkey based on the droppings: males have J-shaped droppings, females have spiral-shaped ones - the larger the diameter, the older the bird